Former Indiana Basketball Center Dallas James Finds New Home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former Indiana men's basketball center Dallas James will play his sixth collegiate season at Morgan State University, the Bears announced in an Instagram post Wednesday.
The 7-foot-1, 240-pound James transferred from South Carolina State University to Indiana before the 2024-25 campaign but didn't play in the regular season. He entered the transfer portal April 21, over one month after Indiana hired coach Darian DeVries.
His lone on-court action with the Hoosiers came Nov. 1 in an exhibition game against Marian University, during which he played six minutes and tallied two points, two rebounds, two fouls and three turnovers.
James was one of eight Hoosiers to make the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, an academic-accomplishment list, for the 2024-25 season.
Prior to his time in Bloomington, James played in 70 games and made 35 starts across four seasons at South Carolina State. He averaged 1.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 56.2% from the field.
Morgan State is a Division I school in Baltimore, and it competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Bears went 14-18 overall and 7-7 in conference play last season. James is listed as Morgan State's tallest player by three inches, though he's only the third-heaviest player on the team.
