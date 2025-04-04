Former Indiana Guard Jakai Newton Heads To Georgia State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Jakai Newton never got a chance to demonstrate his potential at Indiana due to injuries. He'll try to reinvigorate his college basketball career close to home.
The Covington, Ga. native announced via his social media account on Friday that he was going to transfer to Georgia State, which is in Atlanta. Covington is an hour east of Atlanta.
Newton only played four games for the Hoosiers, all in the 2024-25 season and all but one of them in nonconference play.
Newton was a promising recruit out of Newton High School in Covington and was part of the Class of 2023 recruiting group that also included Gabe Cupps, and later, Mackenzie Mgbako. Cupps has since committed to Ohio State and Mgbako remains in the transfer portal.
Newton suffered a knee injury during his senior year in high school. Late in the summer of 2023, Newton had surgery and would not play during what would have been his freshman season in 2023-24.
Given a medical waiver, Newton began the 2024-25 as a freshman, but injuries kept him on the sideline again.
Newton suffered a hamstring injury and an unspecified lower body that he had surgery to repair. He was declared out indefinitely in December and would only return for one more game – a four-minute appearance against Illinois on Jan. 14.
Newton’s appearances with the Hoosiers presented a very small sample size. In the second game of the 2024-25 season, Newton peaked with eight minutes of game time. In his next game, nearly a month later against Sam Houston State, he reached his career high of four points. Newton only attempted six shots in his career.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- DEVRIES EMBRACES INDIANA TRADITION: In an interview with Hoosiers On SI, Darian DeVries discussed how he intends to uphold Indiana's tradition of winning. CLICK HERE.
- DARIAN DEVRIES CONTRACT DETAILS: Indiana athletics released details of Darian DeVries contract on Thursday. CLICK HERE.
- TUCKER DEVRIES IS IN THE FOLD: Tucker DeVries, son of coach Darian DeVries, has committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- HOUSE SETTLEMENT AND RECRUITING: The House settlement is going to change college athletics forever, but in the short term, it's making the basketball transfer portal wilder than ever. CLICK HERE.
- NICK NORTON OFFICIALLY ON BASKETBALL STAFF: Indiana announced on Thursday that Nick Norton was officially added to the men's basketball staff. CLICK HERE.