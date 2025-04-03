Nick Norton Is Officially Added To Darian DeVries Men's Basketball Staff
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - On Thursday, Indiana University made Nick Norton's addition to Darian DeVries men's basketball staff official.
“We are excited to have Nick join our staff,” DeVries said in a press release. “He brings tremendous knowledge and feel for what we want our program to be about. He is terrific with the players on the floor and brings incredible energy every day to the practice floor.”
It was reported on Monday that Norton would be joining the Indiana staff.
Norton played for DeVries at Drake, starting all 14 games he played in the 2018-19 season before an ACL tear in his knee ended his career. Norton averaged 14 points, 5.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs before his injury. Norton had transferred to Drake from UAB where he averaged 8.9 points over four seasons for the Blazers.
Norton briefly played in the NBA G League before he embarked on his coaching career.
Norton joined DeVries’ staff at Drake starting with the 2021-22 season. He was assistant director of operations before he was promoted to director of operations for the 2022-23 season. By Norton’s final season on the Drake coaching staff, he was assistant coach/director of player development – the same title he had when he followed DeVries to West Virginia for the 2024-25 season.
Norton was the first assistant coach hired by DeVries at West Virginia. As director of player development, one of Norton’s primary roles is to identify talent – a very important job given the need to fill the roster via the transfer portal.
Norton, a Bloomington, Ill. native, comes from a coaching background. His father Randy Norton is the women’s basketball coach at UAB.
Norton has been accompanying DeVries to various events over the last week. He was with him at the Indiana High School Basketball Association boys basketball finals last Saturday. On Wednesday, Norton accompanied DeVries to the Chipotle Nationals in Fishers, Ind. where Indiana recruit Trent Sisley was played for Monteverde Academy.
Also expected to join DeVries' staff is former Cincinnati assistant Drew Adams, who is a Bloomington, Ind. native.
