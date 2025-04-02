The Wait Is Over: Tucker DeVries Commits To Indiana Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – From the moment Darian DeVries was named Indiana’s men’s basketball coach on March 17, the assumption was that his son, Tucker DeVries, would wear the Indiana candy stripes.
On Wednesday, that long-expected commitment became official. Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported that Tucker DeVries is officially a Hoosier.
It was one of the strongest likelihoods of the offseason that Tucker DeVries would come to Indiana. Son Tucker has never played for any coach besides his dad, Darian.
Tucker DeVries played three seasons at Drake and one at West Virginia as his father climbed the head coaching ladder in Division I.
There were plenty of hints along the way that Tucker DeVries would play in Bloomington. Such as when he was dressed in an Indiana hoodie during Darian DeVries’ introductory press conference on March 18. Or when Tucker DeVries was pictured showing former Drake teammate Conor Enright around Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during Enright’s visit.
Enright also committed to Indiana on Wednesday.
According to On3Sports, Tucker DeVries was a top 10 available player from the transfer portal. The list was chock full of potential targets for Indiana as well as former Indiana forward Malik Reneau, who committed to Miami on Wednesday.
Included on the list was former Iowa guard Josh Dix, who visited Indiana on Monday. Former Kansas center and Kokomo High School standout Flory Bidunga is also in that top 10 as Indiana is believed to be interested in the former Jayhawk.
Tucker DeVries has a few more hurdles to clear as far as playing for the Hoosiers is concerned. He must continue recovery from the shoulder surgery he had during the 2024-25 season that cost him eight games while he was with West Virginia.
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound guard must also get a waiver from the NCAA to get an extra year of eligibility due to his injury. DeVries has already played four seasons at the collegiate level.
With the addition of Tucker DeVries, Indiana gets the kind of player it hasn’t had in a long time – a volume outside shooter.
Tucker DeVries has never attempted less than 10.6 shots in any of his four seasons. He peaked at 16.2 shots per game in his final season at Drake in 2024.
Tucker DeVries is a scorer who can take the ball to the rim – less than half of those 16.2 shots he attempted in 2024 were threes – but his 3-point prowess is part of what makes him so effective.
Tucker DeVries never shot less than 33.9% from 3-point range in his career. He was converting at a 47.3% success rate before his shoulder injury ended his lone season at West Virginia.
Tucker DeVries has 1,986 career points and has averaged 17.7 points in his career. He peaked at 21.6 points per game in his final season at Drake. He is also an 81.3% career free throw shooter.
Scoring is Tucker DeVries’ calling card, but he also crashes the glass. He’s averaged 4.8 rebounds over his career, peaking at 6.7 in 2024. He’s also averaged 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals over his career.
With Tucker DeVries and Enright committing on Wednesday, Indiana has three players on the roster for sure for the 2025-26 season. They join incoming freshman Trent Sisley.
Luke Goode is also hoping to return. He needs the NCAA to approve an injury waiver from his sophomore season at Illinois to have continued eligibility.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- CONOR ENRIGHT IS A HOOSIER: Former DePaul and Drake guard Conor Enright has committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- CONWELL HEADS TO LOUISVILLE: Ryan Conwell spurned Indiana for Louisville. Conwell had visited Indiana, but decided to go to the Cardinals. CLICK HERE.
- MALIK RENEAU DOWN TO FIVE FINALISTS: According to a report, former Indiana forward Malik Reneau is considering five schools to transfer to from Indiana. CLICK HERE.
- MYLES RICE INTO PORTAL: Myles Rice has entered the transfer portal. CLICK HERE.
- CARLYLE GOES INTO TRANSFER PORTAL: Kanaan Carlyle is the latest Indiana men's basketball player to put himself into the transfer portal. CLICK HERE.
- TOP 3 MALIK RENEAU MOMENTS: The top three moments of Malik Reneau's career. CLICK HERE.