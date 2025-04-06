Former Indiana Guard Myles Rice Headed To Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Former Indiana guard Myles Rice has found his new home ... and he'll be the second Hoosier that will see his former team during the 2025-26 season.
Rice announced via his Instagram account that he is headed to Maryland. It will be Rice's third school in three seasons.
Maryland hired former Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams on April 1 as previous coach Kevin Willard left for Villanova.
Rice had mixed success in his single season with the Hoosiers. He averaged 10.1 points and 2.8 assists for Indiana. Both of those averages dipped after Rice averaged 14.8 points and 3.8 assists for Washington State during the 2023-23 season.
Rice started 25 of the 32 games he played at Indiana. At times, he could be a dazzling presence at point guard. At other times, he was not productive and wasn't able to ignite the Indiana offense.
Rice joins fellow former Indiana guard Gabe Cupps as Hoosiers who flew the coop to other Big Ten schools. Cupps committed to Ohio State.
So far, Rice, Cupps, Malik Reneau (Miami) and Jakai Newton (Georgia State) have found their new destinations. Former Hoosiers Mackenzie Mbgako, Kanaan Carlyle and Bryson Tucker still seek their next landing spots.
Rice will also continue the recent trend of Indiana players on Maryland's roster. Former Hoosier Jordan Geronimo played for Willard at Maryland from 2023-25.
