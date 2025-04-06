Reed Bailey Latest To Commit To Darian DeVries As Davidson Forward Is Indiana-Bound
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When Indiana men’s basketball agreed to play in Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, it was supposed to be a barometer of how the program would do for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
It was, but in more ways than anyone could have anticipated.
While Indiana stumbled on the court at Battle 4 Atlantis, setting a bad tone for a season that ended without a NCAA Tournament appearance, there were others participating in the field who will influence Indiana’s fortunes for the 2025-26 season and beyond.
Then-West Virginia coach Darian DeVries, who led the Mountaineers to an unexpected third-place finish in the tournament, was there. So was his son Tucker DeVries, who scored 26 points against Arizona.
Also at Battle 4 Atlantis was sixth-place finisher Davidson College, led by 6-foot-11 stretch forward Reed Bailey. Now all three – Darian DeVries, Tucker DeVries and Bailey – are Hoosiers.
On3sports.com reported Sunday that Bailey has committed to the Hoosiers, and Bailey posted the link on his Instagram account. He will have one year of eligibility left.
Bailey is a good prize for the Hoosiers. The Harvard, Mass., native – who got to North Carolina-based Davidson by way of Brewster Academy in New Hampshire – started all 97 of his games at Davidson from 2022-25.
He averaged 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and shot 46.2% from the floor. That includes a 30.8% success rate from 3-point range.
Bailey’s production steadily grew over time with the Wildcats, who play in the competitive Atlantic 10 Conference.
In 2025, Bailey averaged 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He shot 47.7% from the field and improved his 3-point percentage by 20 percentage points from the 2024 season as he converted 41.5% from long range.
Bailey fits the mold of what DeVries wants from his big men. They have to be good passers, be tough on the glass and able to shoot.
Bailey comes from an athletic background. His father, Nathan, played basketball at Navy and Pittsburgh. His mother, Linda, played volleyball at Pitt. His bother Evan played basketball at College of Charleston and his sisters, Brooke (Ohio State and Clemson) and Gabrielle (Penn State and College of Charleston), played college volleyball.
Bailey becomes the third player to commit to the Hoosiers since DeVries was introduced as Indiana’s coach on March 18. He joins Tucker DeVries, Conor Enright and incoming freshman Trent Sisley on the Hoosiers’ roster.
