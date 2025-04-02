The Rebuild Has Begun: Conor Enright Says Yes To Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – New Indiana men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries has turned to a familiar face as he remakes the Hoosiers’ roster.
On3Sports.com reported that former DePaul guard Conor Enright has committed to Indiana.
Enright a 6-foot, 170-poind guard, averaged 7.5 points and 6.2 assists for the Blue Demons in 2024.
Enright joined DePaul as part of former Butler and Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann’s rebuilding project at the former college basketball power. DePaul was 14-20 overall and 4-16 in the Big East in 2025 – the program’s best performance in either category since 2022.
One of Enright’s DePaul teammates was former Indiana guard CJ Gunn, DePaul’s leading scorer in 2025. Enright distributed many of the passes that allowed Gunn to thrive. According to Kenpom.com, Enright’s 37.8% assist rate ranked 16th nationally.
That kind of distribution goes straight to one of the traits DeVries relies on to build his teams. He almost always has a dominant point guard. Javon Small (out of eligibility) was the latest example in DeVries’ lone season at West Virginia.
DeVries has familiarity with Enright, having coached the Mundelein, Ill., native at Drake from 2022-24.
Enright was a reserve point guard behind established show-runner Roman Penn in 2023, but he still managed to average 4.1 points and 1.6 assists as Drake went to the NCAA Tournament as Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champions in 2023. Enright was on the MVC All-Freshman team.
Penn exhausted his eligibility as Enright took over the role at Drake for the 2023-24 season. Enright started all 33 games for the Bulldogs in 2024, dishing to likely future Indiana teammate Tucker DeVries among others. Enright averaged 6.9 points and 3.2 assists for Drake in 2024 as the Bulldogs once again advanced to the NCAA Tournament as Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champions.
Oddly, Enright’s Drake team lost to Myles Rice’s Washington State team in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Now Enright will, in effect, replace Rice on the Indiana roster.
In his three-year career, Enright has averaged 6 points, 3.3 assists and made 37.1% of his 3-point shots. One cause for concern might be his 66.9% career free throw shooting.
Enright visited Indiana on Tuesday. It was reported that he visited Iowa on Monday.
Enright would join incoming freshman Trent Sisley on the Indiana roster. Tucker DeVries has not publicly committed to Indiana, but he was part of Enright’s visit on Tuesday and it would be a major surprise if DeVries played elsewhere.
Luke Goode is also hoping to return. He needs the NCAA to approve an injury waiver from his sophomore season at Illinois to have continued eligibility.
