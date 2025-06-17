Former Hoosier Grace Berger Back in WNBA Too, Signs Deal With Los Angeles Sparks
One day it was Mackenzie Holmes and now, on Tuesday, it's Grace Berger. She's the second Indiana women's basketball legend to get back to work in the WNBA in two days after Berger signed a new deal with the Los Angeles Sparks.
And here's a fun irony. Berger's Sparks have a home game on Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm, the team that signed Holmes on Monday.
The Sparks announced the move on Tuesday, that it had signed Berger to a rest-of-season hardship contract. In 47 games over two WNBA seasons, the 26-year-old guard is averaging 3.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 44.1 percengt from the from the field and 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Berger, a Louisville, Ky., native who played at Indiana from 2018 through 2023, was drafted No. 7 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She played in 36 games during her 2023 rookie season, scoring a season-high 15 points on July 12 against the New York Liberty, and also recorded seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in the contest.
Berger played for Ormanspor in Turkey’s KBSL during the WNBA’s 2024-25 offseason, averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while shooting 45.0% from the floor and 85.7% from the free-throw line. Berger spent the 2025 training camp with the Minnesota Lynx, and was one of the final cuts.
