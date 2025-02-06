Former Hoosier Jalen Hood-Schifino Waived By Utah Jazz Shortly After Trade
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Less than a week after being traded, Jalen Hood-Schifino is on the move again.
The Utah Jazz will waive Hood-Schifino and Josh Richardson as a result of its moves from the trade deadline, which passed Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, as first reported by Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune.
Utah traded for Hood-Schifino in a shocking three-team deal that was announced early Sunday morning. Here are the full terms of that trade, according to ESPN NBA senior insider Shams Charania.
- The Utah Jazz receive Hood-Schifino from the Lakers, a 2025 second-round pick from the Los Angeles Clippers and a 2025 second-round pick from the Mavericks.
After being selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Indiana, Hood-Schifino's NBA career has gotten off to a slow start.
He appeared in just 23 games across two seasons with the Lakers. He played 109 total minutes in 21 games as a rookie in 2023-24 and totaled 34 total points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. He also appeared in 15 G League games in 2023-24 and averaged 22 points, 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43.2% from 3-point range.
Injuries derailed Hood-Schifino's rookie year. He dealt with a knee injury early in the season, and then underwent back surgery in March 2024. In October 2024, the Lakers announced they will not pick up their $4 million option on Hood-Schifino at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Hood-Schifino remained on the Lakers roster during the 2024-25 season, but he has appeared in just two games and played 14 total minutes. He has not appeared in any G League games this season. Hood-Schifino has been ruled out since mid-November with a hamstring injury.
The 6-foot-6 guard was named Big Ten freshman of the year in 2022-23 and averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 33.3% from 3-point range. He helped coach Mike Woodson's Hoosiers finish second in the Big Ten and reach the 2023 NCAA Tournament Round of 32.
Still just 21 years old, Hood-Schifino will hope to find a new opportunity after being traded and waived.
