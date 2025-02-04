Kel'el Ware Named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month
Kel'el Ware is beginning to show why the Miami Heat used the 15th overall pick on him in the 2024 NBA Draft.
After a quiet start to the season, the versatile 7-foot center started to receive more playing time at the end of December, and he made the most of it. His minutes increased even more in January, so much so that he earned a spot in the starting lineup the last six games.
On Tuesday, Ware was named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for January.
Across 16 games in January, he made five starts, averaged 24.8 minutes per game, 13 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game. He shot 56.5% from the field, 44.7% from 3-point range on 47 attempts and 75% from the free throw line.
In January, Ware led all rookies in points, rebounds, 3-point field goal percentage, with at least 25 attempts, and tied for the most double-doubles. He was also second in blocks, fourth in steals and tied for fifth in three-point field goals made, according to NBA.com.
Ware had two games in January where he scored a career-high 25 points. In two additional games, he became the only rookie all season to have at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two 3-pointers. He's the only rookie in NBA history to have a game with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four 3-pointers on 7-of-8 shooting, according to NBA.com.
Ware is the current favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year with plus-165 odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Heat are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 24-23 record ahead of Tuesday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff on the road against the Chicago Bulls.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOOD-SCHIFINO TRADED: Former Indiana Hoosiers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was traded to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal including the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis and others. CLICK HERE
- TJD MAKES RISING STARS ROSTER: Former Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis was one of 11 "sophomores" named to the 2025 NBA Rising Stars roster. And despite being the favorite to win rookie of the year, fellow Hoosier Kel'el Ware did not make the roster. CLICK HERE
- WARE MAKES FIRST CAREER START: Former Indiana Hoosier Kel'el Ware scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in his first career start for the Miami Heat. CLICK HERE
- TJD DUNKS ON WARE: Former Indiana Hoosiers Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kel'el Ware matched up Tuesday night in the NBA as the Golden State Warriors hosted the Miami Heat. Watch Jackson-Davis' highlight dunk below. CLICK HERE