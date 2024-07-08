Miller Kopp Playing in NBA Summer League With Oklahoma City Thunder
Former Indiana Hoosier Miller Kopp begins NBA Summer League action Monday night with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Kopp and the Thunder face the Philadelphia 76ers and former Hoosier Romeo Langford on Monday at 7 p.m. ET in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game can be seen on ESPN and ESPN-plus.
Oklahoma City also has summer league games scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET and Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.
Kopp recently wrapped up his first season as a professional, playing in the NBA G-League for the Oklahoma City Blue. In 26 games, Kopp averaged 6.3 points per game and shot 31.1% from 3-point range as the Blue won the G-League title.
Here's Oklahoma City's full summer league roster.
Kopp is also expected to play on Assembly Ball, the Indiana alumni team competing in The Basketball Tournament for a $1 million prize. Assembly Ball is a No. 1 seed and plays "The Cru," a Valparaiso alumni team, on July 19 at 8 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
Kopp played two seasons at Indiana after beginning his college career with three seasons at Northwestern. Under coach Mike Woodson, he helped the Hoosiers make back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022 and 2023.
Kopp started all 70 games in a two-year span, averaging 7.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.