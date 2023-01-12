WATCH: Jackson-Davis' Layup Sparks 8-0 Indiana Run at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Indiana is showing some fight to begin the second half.
The Hoosiers trailed Penn State by 13 points, but they went on an 8-0 run early in the second half to trim the Nittany Lions' lead to five. The run was capped off by a crafty move from Indiana star power forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jackson-Davis set a screen for Jalen Hood-Schifino, who passed the ball back to Jackson-Davis just below the free throw line. Jackson-Davis spun through the lane and dropped the ball over the rim with his left hand. This basket cut Penn State's lead to 39-34, just under the 17-minute mark of the second half.
To follow along with all the action between Indiana and Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa., CLICK HERE to read our live blog, written by HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.
Next up for Indiana is a matchup with the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Wisconsin is 11-4 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play, but the Badgers have lost back-to back games. The Badgers lost 79-69 at Illinois on Jan. 7, followed by a 69-65 home loss against Michigan State on Tuesday.
