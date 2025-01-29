Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Does Indiana Have Any Chance To Upset Purdue?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana has reached the midway point of Big Ten play with a 14-7 overall record and a 5-5 mark against conference opponents after Sunday's 79-78 loss to Maryland.
Coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers have some extra time off to prepare for their in-state rivalry game Friday against No. 10 Purdue at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writers Jack Ankony and Todd Golden talked Wednesday with host Brandon Brown on the latest episode of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast. They discussed a variety of topics, including what went wrong in the final minutes of Indiana's loss to Maryland, the upcoming game at Purdue, the Hoosiers' difficult schedule, and where Indiana stands in the NCAA Tournament picture.
Check out the full episode below.
