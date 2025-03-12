Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Tournament Talk; Big Ten Awards
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's the most wonderful time of the year for college basketball, as conference tournaments have begun and the NCAA Tournament bracket gets announced Sunday. Indiana begins Big Ten Tournament play at noon ET Thursday against Oregon, a critical matchup for the Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament chances.
On Wednesday's episode of the Hoosier Roundtable podcast, Jack Ankony, Todd Golden and Brandon Brown of Hoosiers On SI discuss Indiana's win over Ohio State and preview the Big Ten Tournament. They also gave thoughts on how the Hoosiers match up against the Ducks in the season's second matchup and what Thursday's game means for Indiana hopes of playing in the big dance.
They end the episode by giving out Big Ten awards, such as first-team honors, player of the year, coach of the year, most surprising team, most disappointing team and more. Watch the full episode below.
