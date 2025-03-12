How To Watch Indiana Men’s Basketball Against Oregon In Big Ten Tournament
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana opens the Big Ten Tournament at noon Thursday against Oregon with everything on the line.
Win? The Hoosiers can likely be assured of a third NCAA Tournament bid in four seasons under departing coach Mike Woodson.
Lose? There will be a lot of sweating between Thursday and when the field is selected on Sunday.
Even with its 66-60 win over Ohio State Saturday, Indiana is still right on the bubble. Bracketmatrx.com, which tracks bracketology from both established media entities as well as fans who create their own sites, has Indiana in 108 of 109 brackets. The average seed is 11.07.
There’s optimistic forecasts if you choose to look for them. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has Indiana as a No. 10 seed, but he’s an outlier. Many brackets have Indiana either as one of the last teams to avoid the First Four in Dayton or in the First Four.
That makes the game against Oregon so crucial. Indiana is assured of nothing yet as far as its postseason fate is concerned. Things will come into much clearer focus, win or lose.
How To Watch No. 8 seed Indiana vs. No. 9 seed Oregon in Big Ten Tournament
• Who: No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 10-10) vs. No. 8 seed Oregon Ducks (23-8, 12-8).
• What: Big Ten men’s basketball tournament.
• When: Noon p.m. ET, Thursday, March 13.
• Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• TV: Big Ten Network.
• Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline).
• Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates).
• Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame).
• Recent results: Indiana defeated Ohio State 66-60 at home and Oregon won 80-73 in overtime at Washington on Saturday.
• Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 14-4 at home, 1-2 in neutral site games and 4-6 in official road games. (The NCAA counts the game against Penn State at the Palestra as a road game.) Oregon is 12-4 in home games, 4-0 in neutral site games and 7-4 in true road games.
• Series history: Indiana leads 3-1. Oregon won 73-64 in Eugene on March 4. All previous games were played in Portland, Ore. from 1966-78.
• Big Ten Tournament history: Indiana has a 17-26 record in the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana’s last Big Ten Tournament victory was a 61-59 triumph over Penn State in 2024. Indiana has never won the Big Ten Tournament and has only made one championship game appearance (2001). Oregon has never competed in the Big Ten Tournament as it joined the Big Ten starting with the 2024-25 season.
• Point spread: As of Wednesday morning, Oregon was a 2.5-point favorite at FanDuel.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Myles Rice (10.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.7 apg), Luke Goode (9.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg), Trey Galloway (8.5 ppg, 4.5 apg), Kanaan Carlyle (4.2 ppg), Anthony Leal (3.2 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Oumar Ballo (13.2 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.1 apg), Malik Reneau (13.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg), Mackenzie Mgbako (12.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Bryson Tucker (5.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg), Langdon Hatton (2.1 ppg).
Oregon Ducks
• Guards: Jackson Shelstad (13.3 ppg), Keeshawn Barthelemy (10.2 ppg), TJ Bamba (10.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.9 apg), Ra’Heim Moss (1.6 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Nate Bittle (14.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg), Brandon Angel (8.4 ppg, 4 rpg), Jadrian Tracy (7.2 ppg), Kwame Evans (6.3 ppg), Supreme Cook (5 ppg).
Kenpom rankings
Projected score: Oregon 74, Indiana 72.
Indiana Hoosiers
• Overall: 44.
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 42
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 63
• Strength of schedule: 133
• Preseason: 39
Oregon Ducks
• Overall: 31.
• Adjusted defensive efficiency: 37
• Adjusted offensive efficiency: 35
• Strength of schedule: 65
• Preseason: 29
Meet the coaches
• Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with an 82-52 overall record and a 40-39 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
• Dana Altman, Oregon: Altman in his 15th season at Oregon. He has a 368-160 record with the Ducks since the 2010-11 season. Previous to Oregon, Altman was head coach at Marshall (1989-90), Kansas State (1990-94) and Creighton (1994-2010). As a Division I coach, Altman is 778-403. Before he was a head coach, Altman was an assistant at Western Colorado (1980-82) and Kansas State (1986-89). Between those stints, Altman was head coach at Southeast Community College (1982-83) and Moberly Community College (1983-86).
