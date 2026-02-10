Not even 50 days ago, Indiana football became the first team to finish 16-0 since the Yale Bulldogs accomplished the feat way back in 1894.



50 years ago, though, Indiana's famed 1976 basketball team went undefeated, going 31-0 and winning the national championship (a year after it went through the regular season unbeaten, mind you).



On Monday night, that 1976 team was honored at Assembly Hall, ahead of Indiana's game against Oregon. The game wound up being a rout for the Hoosiers, as Indiana tries to strengthen its case to make the NCAA Tournament.



However, it was what was said before the game from a member of that 1976 team that stuck with me the most Monday night.

1976 Hoosiers Don't Root Against Unbeaten Threats

The attending former players in attendance spoke to the media before Monday night's game and the one thing I found to be the most interesting came from former Hoosiers small forward Tom Abernathy.



When asked about how he looks at those teams that are making a threat at an unbeaten season, Abernathy took the high road.

Consensus from Indiana’s 1976 team is it doesn’t celebrate when the last undefeated teams falls.



For someone who grew up hearing the loud-mouth Miami Dolphins from 1972 and their popping champagne act, this is refreshing. Instead of acting threatened by what a group of athletes is doing decades later, the mental side of rooting for them is so much healthier.



As a wise former coach of mine would often tell us, "rooting against someone only drains YOU of YOUR energy".



Taking the high road might not generate the same amount of clicks these days, but that doesn't mean there is anything wrong with doing it.

Arizona Falls from Unbeatens on Night Hoosiers are Honored

While Indiana was taking care of business against Oregon on Monday night, almost exactly 500 miles west of Bloomington, in Lawrence, Kansas, the host Jayhawks were pulling of a historic feat for even its blueblood program.



For the first time in the long history of Phog Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas knocked off a No. 1 team, beating Arizona, 82-78. Not only was it the No. 1 team in the nation, but also the unbeaten Arizona Wildcats, a team that many thought could challenge Indiana's mark of going undefeated.



The Kansas victory moves Arizona to 23-1 overall on the year and leaves Miami University (Ohio) as the only remaining undefeated team this season. The Redhawks are 24-0 on the season after winning at Marshall this past weekend, and play again Friday night against Ohio.

As for the Hoosiers, they'll be back in action on Saturday as they make a trip to take on a tough Illinois team.