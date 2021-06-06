Hoosiers In The Pros: Hornets' Cody Zeller Enters Free Agency

Cody Zeller will be a free agent for the first time in his career this off-season.

Cody Zeller was just a 21-year-old kid from Indiana when he joined the Charlotte Hornets in 2013-14.

He's been in Charlotte for all eight of his years in the NBA.

When he initially joined Michael Jordan's franchise, they were still the Charlotte Bobcats.

Over his career, he owns averages of 8.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in 467 games.

He's also played in 11 NBA Playoff games (2014 and 2016).

Now, as the former Indiana Hoosier enters his ninth NBA season, he is a free agent.

According to Spotrac, he's coming off a 4-year $56 million contract and made over $15 million last season alone. While the veteran center was productive, averaging 9.4 points 6.8 rebounds per game, he will likely not be able to get anywhere near that kind of money on his next contract.

However, he is still not even 29-years-old and can play a vital role off the bench for many teams around the NBA.

On May 19, Zeller spoke to reporters for his exit interview, and the whole clip can be watched here.

"I love Charlotte," Zeller said in his exit interview. "If they made a good offer, yeah, I would consider it."

The Hornets have not made the NBA Playoffs since 2016, but they were exciting this season, and before star rookie LaMelo Ball got injured, they had a chance to make the playoffs.

"I think I want to be somewhere that I'm valued," Zeller said.

NBA Free Agency begins on Aug 2, and this will be Zeller's first-ever time as a free agent.