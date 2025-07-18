How to Watch Assembly Ball vs. Fail Harder in The Basketball Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- For the second consecutive year, Assembly Ball, comprised heavily of Indiana men's basketball alumni, will compete for $1 million in The Basketball Tournament.
The journey starts Saturday, when Assembly Ball faces Indianapolis-based team Fail Harder at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Fail Harder is led by Indianapolis native and former University of Virginia standout Kyle Guy.
From rosters to television and ticket information, here's everything to know before Assembly Ball tips off in the Round of 64.
How to Watch Assembly Ball vs. Fail Harder
- Who: No. 2 seed Assembly Ball (Indiana University alumni-based team) vs. No. 7 seed Fail Harder (Indianapolis-centric team)
- What: The Basketball Tournament, a single-elimination tournament with a $1 million prize
- When: Saturday, July 19 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse (9,100) in Indianapolis, Ind.
- TV: FS1
- Announcers: TBA
How to Get Tickets for Assembly Ball vs. Fail Harder in TBT
Fans can purchase tickets for as cheap as $15 by clicking HERE.
Assembly Ball roster
- Yogi Ferrell (Indiana, 2012-16)
- Miller Kopp (Indiana, 2021-23)
- Race Thompson (Indiana, 2018-2023)
- Al Durham (Indiana, 2017-21, Providence, 2021-22)
- Juwan Morgan (Indiana, 2015-19)
- James Blackmon Jr. (Indiana, 2014-17)
- Noah Vonleh (Indiana, 2013-14)
- Troy Williams (Indiana, 2013-16)
- Jordan Hulls (Indiana, 2009-13)
- Christian Watford (Indiana, 2009-13)
- Luke Fischer (Indiana, 2013, Marquette, 2014-17)
- Julian Gamble (Miami, 2008-13)
- Jarron Cumberland (Cincinnati, 2016-20)
- Jordan King (Siena, 2019-21, East Tennessee State, 2021-23, Richmond 2023-24)
- Q.J. Peterson (Virginia Military Institute, 2013-17)
Note: Miller Kopp, currently playing with the Detroit Pistons at Las Vegas Summer League, will join Assembly Ball once the event concludes Friday. He's questionable for Saturday's game.
Fail Harder roster
- Jesse Bingham II (Indianapolis, 2019-24)
- Declan Tchoua (Indianapolis, 2019-24)
- Kobe Webster (Western Illinois, 2017-20, Nebraska, 2020-22)
- Jaden Terry (Tiffin, 2018-21, Earlham, 2021-23)
- Djimon Henson (Morehead State, 2017-20)
- Darius Adams (Lincoln College, 2007-09, Indianapolis, 2009-11)
- Jordan Walker (Morehead State, 2016-20)
- Joshua Price (Southern Indiana, 2018-21)
- Reginald Kissoonlal (Northwestern State, 2014-17, Marian (IN), 2017-19)
What’s at stake?
For the first time in its 12-year history, the Basketball Tournament will provide financial benefits for each win. In the Round of 64, the winning team gets $5,000 to distribute throughout its team.
Money aside, the winner moves on to the Round of 32, which takes place at 8 p.m. Monday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Should Assembly Ball win, it would face the victor of No. 3 seed All Good Dawgs (Butler alums) and Shield 219 (Valparaiso alums).
The Basketball Tournament is a single-elimination event; for Assembly Ball, it's either win and advance, or gear up for another potential run in 2026.
