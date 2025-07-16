Former Indiana Basketball Starter Race Thompson Signs Pro Deal in Poland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Former Indiana basketball standout Race Thompson is continuing his professional career in Poland.
Legia Warsaw, which is a member of the Polish Basketball League, announced in a press release Monday it signed Thompson to its roster for the 2025-26 season. The PBL is the top division of Polish basketball.
Thompson, 26, played six seasons at Indiana from 2017-23 and appeared in 130 contests.
The Plymouth, Minnesota, native started 91 games in his last three years with the Hoosiers, averaging 9.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during that span. His most productive season came in 2021-22, posting 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in then-head coach Mike Woodson's first year at the helm.
Upon exiting Bloomington in 2023, Thompson's professional career hit an immediate roadblock, as he suffered a right tibia plateau fracture in the summer and subsequently missed the entire 2023-24 season.
Thompson spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Memphis Hustle, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies. He started two of 28 appearances and averaged 6.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.
Now, Thompson will continue his professional career on foreign soil. Legia Warsaw is the defending Polish Basketball League champions -- the team secured its eighth title June 22, besting Start Lublin in a winner-take-all Game 7.
But before he heads to Poland, Thompson has one more candy-striped commitment to fulfill: The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced May 21 that Thompson will play for Assembly Ball, Indiana's alumni-based team, in the annual competition that begins July 19 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
