How To Watch Indiana Against Gonzaga in Battle 4 Atlantis Second Round
PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas – After a blowout loss to Louisville in the first round, No. 14 Indiana plays No. 3 Gonzaga Thursday in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Shooting just 33.3% and committing 23 turnovers, Indiana started its three-game stretch in the Bahamas Wednesday with an 89-61 loss to Louisville. Gonzaga, as 15.5-point favorites, lost 86-78 to West Virginia Wednesday in overtime.
Both teams will look to bounce back from first-round losses and salvage their time in the Bahamas by picking up a ranked win. It'll be the first matchup between Indiana and Gonzaga since 2008.
How to watch Indiana vs. Gonzaga
- Who: No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1)
- What: Battle 4 Atlantis second round.
- When: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Imperial Ballroom in Paradise Island, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN2
- Announcers: TBA
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Austin Render (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana lost 89-61 to Louisville Wednesday. Gonzaga lost 86-78 to West Virginia Wednesday.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 4-0 at home, 0-0 on the road and 0-1 at neutral sites. Gonzaga is 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-1 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Gonzaga went 27-8 overall and finished second in the West Coast Conference with a 14-2 record. The Bulldogs earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 80-68 to No. 1 seed Purdue.
- Series history: The all-time series is tied 2-2. Gonzaga won the most recent matchup 70-54 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 6, 2008. In the first round of the 2007 NCAA Tournament, No. 7 seed Indiana defeated No. 10 Gonzaga behind 22 points from Roderick Wilmont. In the 2006 NCAA Tournament, No. 3 seed Gonzaga defeated No. 6 seed Indiana 90-80 behind 20 points from J.P. Batista. Indiana won the series' first matchup 76-75 as part of the Maui Invitations, led by 16 points from Tom Coverdale and Jeff Newton.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 16.6 ppg, 52.6 3pt FG%
- F Malik Reneau: 15 ppg, 52.9 FG%
- G Myles Rice: 12.4 ppg, 46.6 3pt FG%
Gonzaga Bulldogs
- F Braden Huff: 14.8 ppg, 59.7 FG%
- F Graham Ike: 13 ppg, 50.0 FG%
- G Khalif Battle: 12.3 ppg, 45.1 3pt FG%
Bart Torvik rankings
Projected score: Gonzaga 82, Indiana 74. Torvik gives the Bulldogs a 75% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 40
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 47
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 42
- Strength of schedule: 124
Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Overall: 5
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 21
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 1
- Strength of schedule: 16
Meet the coaches
- Mark Few, Gonzaga: Few is in his 26th season at Gonzaga with a 721-144 overall record and a 347-36 mark in West Coast Conference regular season play. Under Few, Gonzaga has reached the Final Four twice, Elite Eight six times and won 22 WCC regular season titles. Few was named Naismith National Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2021, after leading the Bulldogs to the national championship game. Few was a high school assistant coach 1986-89, but he's been at Gonzaga ever since, first as an assistant and beginning his head coaching tenure in 1999. Few, 61, graduated from Oregon in 1987 but did not play basketball there.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 67-41 overall record and a 31-29 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
