How To Watch Indiana Basketball Against Ohio State Saturday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana wraps up the regular season Saturday with a crucial matchup against Ohio State at Assembly Hall.
The Hoosiers and Buckeyes are on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and win would help solidify their cases. It's also an important game for Big Ten Tournament seeding, as the winner would earn the No. 9 seed and play Thursday, while the winner will be the No. 10 seed and play Wednesday.
Indiana is coming off a 1-1 trip to the Pacific Northwest, winning big at Washington and falling at Oregon. Ohio State won two in a row, most recently defeating Nebraska in double-overtime. The Hoosiers won the first matchup in overtime at Ohio State in January.
Saturday is likely the last home game for Indiana's seniors and coach Mike Woodson, unless they wind up hosting games in the NIT. They're looking to go out on a high note.
"These guys have been fighting, fighting and fighting," Woodson said. "We have a break here or there, we wouldn't be having this conversation. We are in the mix of a battle. We got a chance to get to the Big Ten Tournament and anything can happen when you get into tournament play. Right now, we are staring Ohio State in the face and we got to go figure that out."
How to watch Indiana vs. Ohio State
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-10) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (17-13, 9-10)
- What: Senior day and regular season finale.
- When: Saturday, March 8 at 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: CBS
- Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Indiana won 78-62 at Washington on Saturday, then lost 73-64 at Oregon on Tuesday. Ohio State won 87-82 at USC on Feb. 26, then beat Nebraska 116-114 Tuesday in double overtime at home.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 13-4 at home, 4-6 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites. Ohio State is 11-6 at home, 4-6 on the road and 2-1 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Ohio State went 22-14 overall and finished 10th in the Big Ten with a 9-11 conference record. The Buckeyes earned a No. 2 seed in the NIT and lost to No. 2 Georgia in the quarterfinals.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 113-87. The Hoosiers have won four straight games, including a 77-76 overtime win at Ohio State on Jan. 17. Luke Goode led the Hoosiers with 23 points, and Oumar Ballo scored 21. Woodson is 5-1 against the Buckeyes with a 3-0 record in Bloomington. Archie Miller went 1-6. Indiana is 21-23 against Ohio State since 2000.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- C Oumar Ballo: 13.3 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 64.2 FG%
- F Malik Reneau: 13 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 55.5 FG%
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 12.3 ppg, 32.6 3pt FG%
Ohio State Buckeyes
- G Bruce Thornton: 17.8 ppg, 43.2 3pt FG%
- F Devin Royal: 13.6 ppg, 52.5 FG%
- G John Mobley Jr.: 13.4 ppg, 40.2 3pt FG%
KenPom rankings
Projected score: Indiana 75, Ohio State 74. KenPom gives the Hoosiers a 54% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 46
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 46
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 61
- Strength of schedule: 27
Ohio State Buckeyes
- Overall: 34
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 51
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 25
- Strength of schedule: 14
Meet the coaches
- Jake Diebler, Ohio State: Diebler is in his first full season as Ohio State’s head coach after taking over for Chris Holtmann late last season as the interim head coach. Diebler went 8-3 with the Buckeyes last season, including a four-game win streak at the end of the regular season, a win in the Big Ten Tournament and two wins in the NIT. Diebler has been on the Ohio State staff since 2019, beginning as an assistant and later being promoted to associate head coach and interim head coach. He was also an assistant at Vanderbilt from 2016-19 and at Valparaiso from 2009-13. Diebler, 38, played at Valparaiso from 2005-09.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 81-52 overall record and a 40-39 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
