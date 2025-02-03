How To Watch Indiana Basketball Against Wisconsin Tuesday
Indiana's most challenging stretch of Big Ten play continues Tuesday at No. 21 Wisconsin, where it hasn't won since 1998.
The Hoosiers are coming off an 81-76 loss Friday at Purdue, which rose to No. 7 in Monday's AP Top 25 Poll, and face No. 24 Michigan and No. 9 Michigan State next week. Indiana has lost five of its last six games after a 4-1 start to conference play.
On the other side, Wisconsin split a pair of road games last week, falling 76-68 at Maryland and winning 75-69 at Northwestern. The Badgers are in a three-way tie for fourth place in the Big Ten standings.
Indiana's last two losses to Maryland and Purdue have come down to the final possession, which has added to the season's frustrations, but their focus has shifted to the Badgers.
"The good thing is we have another great opportunity against Wisconsin," Trey Galloway said. "So we just got to look forward to that and learn from this. But it's always challenging to lose games like this."
How to watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (14-8, 5-6) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (17-5, 7-4)
- What: Big Ten conference game.
- When: Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.
- Where: Kohl Center (16,838) in Madison, Wis.
- TV/Streaming: Peacock
- Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Point spread: Wisconsin is an 8.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 150.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook Monday afternoon.
- Recent results: Indiana lost 79-78 at home to Maryland on Jan. 26, then lost 81-76 Friday at Purdue. Wisconsin lost 76-68 on Jan. 29 at Maryland, then won 75-69 Saturday at Northwestern.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 11-2 at home, 2-4 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites. Wisconsin is 11-1 at home, 3-4 on the road and 3-0 at neutral sites.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Wisconsin went 22-14 overall and finished fifth in the Big Ten regular season standing with an 11-9 record. The Badgers earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 72-61 to James Madison in the Round of 64.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 99-80. Woodson is 2-3 against the Badgers, who have dominated the series in recent history. Since the 2001-02 season, Wisconsin has a 31-8 record against Indiana, including a 12-game win streak from 2008-13. Indiana has lost 20 straight games in Madison, Wis., dating back to March 5, 2000. The Hoosiers’ last win at the Kohl Center was during the building’s first season, a 69-59 victory on Jan. 25, 1998. Though the series has flipped heavily in Wisconsin’s favor recently, Indiana went 45-4 against Wisconsin, including a 23-3 run in Madison, from 1972-98 under Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- C Oumar Ballo: 14.5 ppg, 65.5 FG%
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 13.1 ppg, 35.6 3pt FG%
- F Malik Reneau: 12.5 ppg, 55.0 FG%
Wisconsin Badgers
- G John Tonje: 18.6 ppg, 41.5 3pt FG%
- G John Blackwell: 15.5 ppg, 35.1 3pt FG%
- F Nolan Winter: 10.1 ppg, 59.0 FG%
KenPom rankings
Projected score: Wisconsin 82, Indiana 71. KenPom gives Wisconsin an 82% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 54
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 64
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 57
- Strength of schedule: 38
Wisconsin Badgers
- Overall: 14
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 46
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 7
- Strength of schedule: 15
Meet the coaches
- Greg Gard, Wisconsin: Gard has a 202-111 overall record and a 110-73 record in regular season Big Ten play since taking over for Hall of Fame coach Bo Ryan during the 2015-16 season. Wisconsin won a share of the Big Ten title in 2020 and 2022, and Gard was named Big Ten coach of the year both seasons. He also won the Jim Phelan national coach of the year award in 2016. Gard led the Badgers to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances his first two seasons, and they’ve since reached the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 twice and Round of 64 twice. Prior to becoming head coach, Gard was an assistant under Ryan since 2001. Gard, 54, was previously an assistant at Milwaukee, Wisconsin-Platteville, Platteville High School and Southwestern High School.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 77-48 overall record and a 36-35 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
