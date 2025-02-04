Point Spread: Indiana Big Underdog Again in Tuesday Showdown at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Indiana had a pair of gut-wrenching losses last week, letting leads slip away in the closing seconds against Maryland and Purdue. Now they need a win in the worst way, but it won't be easy Tuesday night when they take on No. 21 Wisconsin in Madison.
The Hoosiers are 9.5-point underdogs as of Tuesday morning, according to the oddsmakers at FanDuel.com. The over/under is 151.5.
Indiana, 14-8 overall and just 5-6 in the Big Ten after losing five of six, has at least covered in those last two losses. But they've also had several rough spots this season, losing five games by 16 points or more. Could something like that happen again Tuesday night?
Wisconsin, which has been ranked off and off throughout the season, and is No. 21 right now. has won 20 straight games against Indiana in the Kohl Center. The Hoosiers won in 1998, the year the building opened, but haven't won since.
Here's what we know so far about how Indiana and Wisconsin have fared against the point spread this season.
Indiana by the numbers
- Indiana overall record: 14-8
Indiana overall vs. spread: 11-9
- Indiana home record: 11-2
Indiana home vs. spread: 8-5
- Indiana road record: 2-4
Indiana road vs spread: 3-3
- Indiana neutral court record: 1-2
Indiana road vs spread: 1-2
- Indiana record as favorite: 12-1
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 8-5
- Indiana record as underdog: 2-7
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 4-5
- Indiana over total: 13
Indiana under total: 9
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Nov. 6 (Wednesday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-61 at home as a 27.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (141) went under the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 1-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 10 (Sunday) — No. 17 Indiana beat Eastern Illinois 90-55 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The score (145) went under the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 2-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 16 (Saturday) — No. 16 Indiana beat South Carolina 87-71 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The score (156) went over the 144.5 over/under total. Record: 3-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 21 (Thursday) — No. 16 Indiana beat UNC Greensboro 69-58 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (127) went under the 145.5 over/under total. Record: 4-0. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 27 (Wednesday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to Louisville 89-61 in the Bahamas as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (150) went under the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 4-1. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 28 (Thursday) — No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 3 Gonzaga 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 9.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (162) went over the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 4-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Nov. 29 (Friday) — No. 14 Indiana beat Providence 89-73 in the Bahamas as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The score (162) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 5-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 3 (Tuesday) — Indiana beat Sam Houston 97-71 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (covered). The score (168) went over the 153.5 over/under total. Record: 6-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 6 (Friday) — Indiana beat Miami 76-57 at home as an 18.5-point favorite (covered). The score (133) went over the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 7-2. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 9 (Monday) — Indiana beat Minnesota 82-67 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-0 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 13 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Nebraska 85-68 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (153) went over the 151.5 over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 21 (Saturday) — Indiana beat Chattanooga 74-65 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (139) went under the 152.5 over/under total. Record: 9-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Dec. 29 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Winthrop 77-68 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (did not cover). The score (147) went under the 156.5 over/under total. Record: 10-3. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 2 (Thursday) — Indiana beat Rutgers 84-74 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The score (158) went over the 162.5 over/under total. Record: 11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 5 (Sunday) — Indiana beat Penn State 77-71 on the road in Philadelphia as a 7.5-point underdog (covered). The score (148) went over the 159.5 over/under total. Record: 12-3, 3-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 8 (Wednesday) — Indiana beat USC 82-69 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The score (151) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 13-3, 4-1 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 11 (Saturday) — Indiana lost to Iowa 85-60 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (145) went under the 165.5 over/under total. Record: 13-4, 4-2 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 14 (Tuesday) — Indiana lost to No. 19 Illinois 94-69 at home as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (163) went over the 157.5 over/under total. Record: 13-5, 4-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 17 (Friday) — Indiana beat Ohio State 77-76 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The score (153) went over the 148.5 over/under total. Record: 14-5, 5-3 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 22 (Wednesday) — Indiana lost to Northwestern 79-70 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (did not cover). The score (149) went over the 140.5 over/under total. Record: 14-6, 5-4 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 26 (Sunday) — Indiana lost to Maryland 79-78 at home as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The score (147) went under the 149.5 over/under total. Record: 14-7, 5-5 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
- Jan. 31 (Friday) — Indiana lost to Purdue 81-76 on the road at as an 11.5-point underdog (covered). The score (157) went over the 146.5 over/under total. Record: 14-8, 5-6 in Big Ten. To read the game story, CLICK HERE
What Wisconsin has done so far this season
Wisconsin is 17-5 on the season, and 7-4 in Big Ten games. They have been ranked as high as No. 11 in the country, but have also dropped out of top-25 at times, too. They are tied for fourth in the league, and have won four straight league games at home after losing their Big Ten home opener to Michigan. They've also covered in three of those four wins.
Wisconsin has been a good bet this season, going 14-8 against the spread. Here's what the Badgers have done this season, both straight up and against the spread.
- Nov. 4: Wisconsin defeated Holy Cross 85-61 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (146) went over the 140.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 7: Wisconsin defeated Montana State 79-67 at home as a 17.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (146) went over the 145.5-point over/under number. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 10: Wisconsin defeated Appalachian State 87-56 at home as a 15.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (143) went over the 137.5-point over/under number. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 15: Wisconsin defeated No. 9 Arizona 103-88 at home as a 4.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (191) went over the 151.5-point over/under number. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 18: No. 19 Wisconsin defeated UT-Rio Grande Valley 87-84 at home as a 21.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (171) went over the 155.5-point over/under number. Record: 5-0.
- Nov. 22: No. 19 Wisconsin defeated Central Florida 86-70 in White Sulpher Springs, W. Va. as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (156) went over the 148.5-point over/under number. Record: 6-0.
- Nov. 24: No. 19 Wisconsin defeated Pittsburgh 81-75 in White Sulpher Springs, W. Va. as a 2.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (156) went over the 148.5-point over/under number. Record: 7-0.
- Nov. 30: No. 15 Wisconsin defeated Chicago State 74-53 at home as a 34.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (127) went under the 147.5-point over/under number. Record: 8-0.
- Dec. 3: No. 11 Wisconsin lost to Michigan 67-64 at home as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (131) went under the 149.5-point over/under number. Record: 8-1, 0-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 7: No. 11 Wisconsin lost to No. 5 Marquette 88-74 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (162) went over the 151.5-point over/under number. Record: 8-2, 0-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 10: No. 20 Wisconsin lost to Illinois 86-80 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (166) went over the 154.5-point over/under number. Record: 8-3, 0-2 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 14: No. 20 Wisconsin beat Butler 83-74 in the Indy Class in Indianapolis, Ind. as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (157) went over the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 9-3, 0-2 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 22: Wisconsin defeated Detroit Mercy 76-53 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (129) went under the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 10-3, 0-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 3: Wisconsin defeated Iowa 116-85 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (201) went over the 162.5-point over/under number. Record: 11-3, 1-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 6: Wisconsin defeated Rutgers 75-63 on the road as a 2.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (138) went under the 155.5-point over/under number. Record: 12-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 10: Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 80-59 at home as a 13.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (139) went under the 140.5-pont over/under number. Record: 13-3, 3-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 14: Wisconsin defeated Ohio State 70-68 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (138) went under the 149.5-pont over/under number. Record: 14-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 18: No. 18 Wisconsin defeated USC 84-69 on the road as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (153) went over the 150.5-pont over/under number. Record: 15-3, 5-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 21: No. 18 Wisconsin lost to UCLA 85-83 on the road as a 4.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (168) went over the 143.5-pont over/under number. Record: 15-4, 5-3 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 26: No. 18 Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 83-55 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (138) went under the 149.5-pont over/under number. Record: 16-4, 6-3 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 29: No. 17 Wisconsin lost at Maryland 76-68 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (144) went under the 151.5-pont over/under number. Record: 16-5, 6-4 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 1: No. 17 Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 76-69 on the road as a 1.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (145) went over the 141.5-pont over/under number. Record: 17-5, 7-4 in the Big Ten.
Related stories on Indiana-Wisconsin basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana continues the 2024-25 season Tuesday against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Here's how to watch, game time and TV info, announcers, key stats, rankings and more. CLICK HERE
- JACK ANKONY COLUMN: Indiana played arguably its best game of the season Friday at Purdue, but previous losses eliminated the Hoosiers’ margin for error and comfort from moral victories. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: The Badgers have exceeded expectations this season, thanks to the development of John Blackwell and the addition of Missouri transfer John Tonje, who lead a dangerous Wisconsin offense. CLICK HERE
- 3 THINGS IU NEEDS TO WIN: The high-scoring Badgers have only lost one Big Ten game at home. Can Indiana beat the odds and win at Kohl Center? CLICK HERE
- WOODSON ON HOT SEAT: With a 14-8 record in his fourth season, Indiana coach Mike Woodson is on the hot seat, according to Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA CAN STILL TAKE FLIGHT: Hoosiers got the fight right at Purdue. If they can match it with execution, Indiana can still make something of the season. CLICK HERE.