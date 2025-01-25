How To Watch Indiana Basketball Sunday Against Maryland
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana returns home to face Maryland Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers look to get back in the win column after Wednesday's 79-70 loss at Northwestern.
Maryland arrives in Bloomington coming off its best win of the season, defeating No. 17 Illinois 91-70 in Champaign. The Terrapins are off to a strong start in coach Kevin Willard's third season, though they've lost six of their last seven matchups against the Hoosiers.
For an NCAA Tournament bubble team like Indiana, every game is important the rest of the way. But Sunday's home game is one the Hoosiers could really use as they approach a gauntlet of four straight top-25 opponents, beginning Friday at No. 11 Purdue.
How to watch Indiana vs. Maryland
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4) vs. Maryland Terrapins (15-5, 5-4)
- What: Big Ten conference game
- When: Sunday, Jan. 26 at noon ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: CBS
- Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst)
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM or 1070 WFNI-AM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Recent results: Indiana won 77-76 in overtime at Ohio State on Jan. 17, then lost 79-70 at Northwestern on Wednesday. Maryland won 69-66 at home against Nebraska on Sunday, then won 91-70 at No. 17 Illinois on Thursday.
- Home, road and neutral trends: Indiana is 11-1 at home, 2-3 on the road and 1-2 at neutral sites. Maryland is 12-1 at home, 1-4 on the road and 2-0.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-14 overall and finished sixth in the Big Ten with a 10-10 record in conference play. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament and declined a bid to the NIT. Maryland went 16-17 overall and finished 12th in the Big Ten with a 7-13 conference record. The Terrapins' season ended in the Big Ten Tournament.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 14-9. Woodson has a 5-1 record against Maryland since the 2021-22 season. Indiana has a 9-7 record since Maryland joined the Big Ten for the 2014-15 season. The Hoosiers won the first four games of the series, with two matchups in 1933-34 in College Park, Md., plus neutral site matchups in 1959 in Louisville, Ky., and 1981 in Dayton, Ohio. Maryland defeated Indiana 64-52 in the 2002 national championship in Atlanta.
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- C Oumar Ballo: 14.5 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 65.8 FG%
- F Malik Reneau: 13.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 57.6 FG%
- F Mackenzie Mgbako: 12.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 35.2 3pt FG%
Maryland Terrapins
- C Derik Queen: 15.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 56.2 FG%
- G Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 14.4 ppg, 4.5 apg, 42.3 3pt FG%
- F Julian Reese: 13.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 56.7 FG%
KenPom rankings
Projected score: Maryland 77, Indiana 73. KenPom gives Maryland a 64% chance of victory.
Indiana Hoosiers
- Overall: 60
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 54
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 73
- Strength of schedule: 32
Maryland Terrapins
- Overall: 21
- Adjusted defensive efficiency: 18
- Adjusted offensive efficiency: 28
- Strength of schedule: 96
Meet the coaches
- Kevin Willard, Maryland: Willard is in his third season at Maryland with a 53-35 overall record and a 23-26 mark in Big Ten play with the Terrapins. Maryland reached the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 in Willard’s first season, but went 16-17 and missed the tournament last year. He has a 1-3 record against Indiana. Willard was previously the Seton Hall head coach from 2010-22 and had a 225-161 overall record and a 105-113 record in Big East play. He led the Pirates to the 2016 Big East Tournament title, 2020 Big East regular season title and was named 2016 Big East co-coach of the year. Seton Hall reached the NCAA Tournament five times under Willard, but never made it past the Round of 32. His first head coaching job was at Iona from 2007-10, a 45-49 run. He was also an assistant coach at Louisville from 2001-07 and with the Boston Celtics from 1997-2001. Willard, 49, played at Western Kentucky and Pittsburgh from 1992-97.
- Mike Woodson, Indiana: Woodson is in his fourth season at Indiana with a 76-45 overall record and a 35-32 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in Woodson's first two seasons, peaking with a Round of 32 appearance in 2023, but the Hoosiers missed the tournament last year. Woodson, 66, has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.
