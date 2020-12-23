How to Watch Indiana's Game with Northwestern on Wednesday; Game Time, TV, Point Spread

Indiana finally opens its Big Ten schedule on Wednesday with a home game against Northwestern, and it's critical that the Hoosiers get off to a good start in league play.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten is, without question, the best basketball conference in America this year, and it's not even close. And Indiana is ready to dive in on Wednesday night in a home game against Northwestern.

The Hoosiers are the last of the Big Ten's 14 teams to play a conference game. December league games have become a staple since the league went to a 20-game schedule. Indiana will play 20 games in 67 games without a break.

Northwestern won its league opener, stunning then No. 4-ranked Michigan State on Sunday. The Wildcats are 4-1 overall.

Here are the particulars on Wednesday's game:

Who: Northwestern Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 in the Big Ten) vs. (Indiana Hoosiers (5-2, 0-0 in the Big Ten)

Northwestern Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 in the Big Ten) vs. (Indiana Hoosiers (5-2, 0-0 in the Big Ten) When : 8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 23.

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 23. Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. Latest Line: Indiana is favored by 8.5 points according to the DraftKings.com website as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Indiana is favored by 8.5 points according to the DraftKings.com website as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked, but both are receiving votes. Indiana would rank No. 30 in both the AP poll and Coaches poll. Northwestern would rank No. 38 in the AP poll, but didn't receive any votes in the Coaches poll.

Neither team is ranked, but both are receiving votes. Indiana would rank No. 30 in both the AP poll and Coaches poll. Northwestern would rank No. 38 in the AP poll, but didn't receive any votes in the Coaches poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 17 in the Kenpom rankings, remaining there after Saturday's win over Butler. Northwestern is ranked No. 56. This is Indiana's sixth game this season against an opponent in the top-64.

Indiana is No. 17 in the Kenpom rankings, remaining there after Saturday's win over Butler. Northwestern is ranked No. 56. This is Indiana's sixth game this season against an opponent in the top-64. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 119-52.

Indiana leads the all-time series 119-52. Last meeting: Indiana won 68-62 against Northwestern on Jan. 8, 2020 in Bloomington.

Indiana won 68-62 against Northwestern on Jan. 8, 2020 in Bloomington. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Brandon Gaudin and Jess Settles

Brandon Gaudin and Jess Settles Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Streaming: IUHoosiers.com/broadcast

Here are three things I want to see from the Hoosiers on Wednesday:

1. Defend the perimeter

Northwestern has a roster full of deadly three-point shooters, and they've all gotten off to a good start this season. The Wildcats are 57-for-131 from beyond the arc and rank first in the Big Ten in threes per game (11.4) and third in three point percentage (43.5%). They've made 14 three-pointers in a game twice already this season.

They can break a game open quickly from outside, so the Hoosiers need to guard the line well. This was a huge problem area for Indiana a year ago, but it's been better this year thanks to playing a three-guard set and having better quickness and ability to close on shooters. This is a the key to this game for sure.

2. Playing inside-out on offense

Trayce Jackson-Davis had a big game against Northwestern a year ago, scoring 21 points in the 68-62 victory last January. Indiana needs to rely on the sophomore forward to lead the way again, because he should be able to get good looks inside.

Jackson-Davis is off to a good start this season, averaging 21.0 points and 8.6 rebounds through seven games. Getting the ball inside to him should get the Hoosiers rolling offensively, and coach Archie Miller talked a lot last weekend about doing a better job of finding shooters in rhythm. A solid inside-out attack against Northwestern's defense will help.

3. A boost from the bench

Miller basically played just seven players in the win over Butler on Saturday, but he knows that's not a recipe for success during a brutal Big Ten schedule. Indiana needs more off the bench, and that means the freshmen need to start stepping up.

Jerome Hunter and freshman Trey Galloway have been first off the bench all season, and they've been adequate, but Indiana could use more scoring from both of them. The other freshmen – Khristian Lander, Anthony Leal and Jordan Geronimo – have had limited opportunities lately, and that probably needs to change going forward.

It's going to be interesting to see what kind of rotation Miller uses going forward. He knows the schedule provides Indiana an opportunity to get off to a good start in league play this season, so will he keep it short? Northwestern is playing with a lot of confidence after that big win against Michigan State and this likely will be a possession-by-possession game. Bench play could swing it in one direction — or another.

