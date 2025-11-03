How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs Alabama A&M in Season Opener
The 2025-26 college basketball season begins Monday around the country, but the Hoosiers will wait until Wednesday to officially start the Darian DeVries era.
Indiana hired Devries from West Virginia, where he went 19-13 in his lone season after a six-year run at Drake with three NCAA Tournament appearances and a 150-55 record. DeVries overhauled nearly the entire Indiana roster, bringing in 10 transfers and one freshman.
Darian's son, Tucker, was named to the preseason Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year award watch list. He and freshman Trent Sisley led the Hoosiers with 23 points apiece in their first exhibition game against Marian, while Sam Houston State transfer Lamar Wilkerson led Indiana with 26 points in an exhibition win over Baylor.
Up first for Indiana is Alabama A&M, an opponent out of the Southwest Athletic Conference that's entering its first season under head coach Donte Jackson.
Here's more information on Wednesday's game.
How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Alabama A&M
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) vs. Alabama A&M (0-0)
- What: Season opener for both teams
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM, or see media guide for other radio affiliates. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)
- Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Baylor 76-74 in an exhibition game on Oct. 26, following a 107-46 win over Marian in an exhibition game on Oct. 17. Alabama A&M defeated UAH 75-68 in an exhibition game on Oct. 27, following a 74-73 win over Samford in a exhibition game on Oct. 13.
- Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Alabama A&M went 10-22 overall and finished ninth out of 12 teams in the SWAC with a 6-12 record in conference play. Head coach Otis Hughley Jr. resigned after three seasons with a 37-63 record.
- Series history: Saturday marks the first-ever matchup between Indiana and Alabama A&M.
Meet the coaches
- Donte' Jackson, Alabama A&M: Jackson enters his first season at Alabama A&M after eight seasons at Grambling State with a 132-124 overall record and an 88-53 record in SWAC play from 2017-25. Jackson led Grambling State to three regular season SWAC titles, one SWAC tournament title and a No. 16 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. He was named SWAC Coach of the Year three times and won the Ben Jobe Award twice. Jackson also coached at Stillman College and Central State University, following his playing career at Central State and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
- Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, enters his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creight from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.
What to know about Alabama A&M
Alabama A&M was picked to finish sixth in the SWAC preseason poll, voted on by coaches and sports information directors. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 345 overall and No. 9 among SWAC teams inSports Illustrated Kevin Sweeney's preseason rankings of all 365 teams. KenPom ranked Alabama A&M 320th nationally.
Kintavious Dozier was Alabama A&M's lone representative on the preseason All-SWAC first team, and the team did not have anyone on the second team. Dozier played the last two seasons at Grambling State, where he averaged 12.7 points in two years.
Alabama A&M lost last season's top four leading scorers, including AC Bryant (14 ppg), Chad Moodie (10.8 ppg), Lorenzo Downey (7.2 ppg), Darius Ford (6.6 ppg).
