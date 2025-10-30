Indiana Basketball Could Get Shooting Boost As Season Nears
Indiana is on track to get some reinforcements with the 2025-26 season less than a week away.
As reported by CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, "Indiana's Nick Dorn (foot) hopes to be fully cleared for all basketball related activities this week and if so, would be questionable for the opener on November 5th against Alabama A&M, per Darian DeVries."
While that report doesn't guarantee Indiana gets Dorn back for the season opener, it's a good sign that he'll be available in the early stages of the season, barring a setback. Dorn is making his way back from a fractured foot that cut his sophomore season at Elon short and lingered into his time with the Hoosiers.
Indiana's first marquee matchup of the Darian DeVries era is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 9 against Marquette at the United Center in Chicago.
Nick Dorn's background
Dorn is one of 10 transfers brought in by DeVries this offseason. The 6-foot-7 guard played his first two collegiate seasons at Elon, where he started 47 games and played in 55.
As a sophomore in 2024-25, he averaged 15.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 37.4% from the field, 35.1% on 8.4 3-point attempts per game and 80.5% from the free throw line.
An unranked recruit out of Chambers High School in Charlotte, N.C., Dorn made an immediate impact at Elon. Averaging 9.4 points on 36.4% 3-point shooting, he made the 2023-24 CAA All-Freshman team.
Upon entering the transfer portal, he was ranked No. 103 among all transfers and the No. 13 combo guard by 247Sports. On3 ranked Dorn No. 142 among all transfers, one spot ahead of outgoing Indiana transfer Bryson Tucker.
What Dorn's potential return means for Indiana
Dorn's recovery would be a welcomed addition to the Indiana backcourt. He brings good positional size at 6-foot-7 and 3-point shooting ability that will help space the floor.
Indiana has gone with a three-guard lineup in its exhibition games, with Tayton Conerway, Conor Enright and Lamar Wilkerson alongside forwards Tucker DeVries and Reed Bailey. Dorn figures to earn minutes at the shooting guard and small forward spots.
Darian DeVries spoke a bit about Dorn's physical ability and progress from his injury back on Sept. 30.
"I'm a little worried after watching him run on the sidelines that Coach Cig might try and steal him from me because he can run, he can move. You've seen him; he's a big, physical guy," DeVries said.
"As he's working his way back, we haven't had an opportunity to see a lot of the basketball piece. A lot of it has been shooting, some light movement stuff, but he's certainly getting closer and closer to full health before we get into more of that live contact. We're excited about him getting back whenever that time comes, but I think he's another added piece that we're looking forward to seeing what he can do."