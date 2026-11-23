Indiana basketball has enjoyed quite a week. Now, the challenge is keeping that momentum going.



After knocking off Arkansas and Kentucky in a four-day span, the Hoosiers return to Assembly Hall on Tuesday night for a nonconference matchup with Jacksonville.



Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's matchup.

How to watch Indiana vs. Jacksonville

Who: Indiana vs. Jacksonville



When: 7 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 24



Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.



TV/Streaming: Big Ten Plus; Andrew Hillsman (play-by-play), Noah Gerkey (analyst), Sydney Jordan (sideline)



Radio: IU Radio Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analyst)

Indiana vs. Jacksonville series history

Indiana has won all three previous meetings against Jacksonville, including two wins over the Dolphins at Assembly Hall.



The two programs last met on Dec. 22, 2018, when the Hoosiers earned a 94-64 win behind 18 points from Al Durham and 15 from Romeo Langford.



Indiana also defeated Jacksonville 93-59 in December of 2012, when Jordan Hulls scored 20 points and connected on six 3-pointers.

Indiana vs. Jacksonville outlook

Indiana couldn't have asked for a much better start to the season in Year 2 of the Darian DeVries era, especially after its performances against Arkansas and Kentucky.



The Hoosiers followed their 81-76 win over Arkansas at Madison Square Garden with an even more impressive showing Friday, taking down their longtime rival Kentucky 90-76 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Bryce Lindsay led the way with 20 points, while Aiden Sherrell added 16 and Darren Harris and Markus Burton each scored 15. Indiana also made 28 of its 31 free throws, outscoring Kentucky by 25 points at the line.



Those performances have raised expectations for DeVries' second season. But Tuesday presents a different challenge.

Jacksonville enters with a 2-4 record and isn't expected to pose the same problems as Indiana's previous two opponents.



Still, the Dolphins have a dangerous scorer in sophomore guard Hayden Wood, who averages 19 points per game while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Junior guard Jamie Phillips Jr. also averages 15.3 points, giving Jacksonville another offensive threat Indiana will have to account for.

The Hoosiers will be heavily favored, but the focus should be on maintaining the habits that have fueled their unbeaten start.



Tuesday should provide an opportunity for Indiana to continue developing its rotation and building chemistry. It could also give DeVries a chance to get his reserves additional minutes, provided the Hoosiers take care of business early.



After two statement victories, Tuesday is about making sure Indiana doesn't take a step backward.