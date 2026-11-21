Indiana basketball followed its win over Arkansas with a 90-76 victory over Kentucky on Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.



The Hoosiers overcame a two-point halftime deficit, slowed Milan Momcilovic after a huge first half and showed how difficult their offense can be to contain.



Here are three observations from Indiana’s second major win of the week.

Indiana has answers beyond its first option

Indiana started 7-of-11 from 3-point range. For a while, the unfamiliar shooting backdrop of a football stadium looked like something the Hoosiers should request more often.



They eventually cooled off, but their offense kept producing.

That’s what makes this team so difficult to guard. Markus Burton can get downhill and create for himself or find somebody else. Bryce Lindsay can punish a defender for going under a screen from well beyond the arc. Aiden Sherrell made four of his six 3-pointers, giving Kentucky another scorer to account for away from the basket.



Those are only some of the options.



When the first action breaks down, Indiana has another player who can make something happen. Late in the shot clock, the Hoosiers aren’t dependent on one guard manufacturing a difficult shot.

Getting to the free-throw line supplied points when the shots stopped falling as frequently, too. Indiana finished 28-of-31 at the line.



The 3-point shooting raises the Hoosiers' ceiling as a team. The variety raises their floor.

Harris and Mustaf helped change the game on Momcilovic

Momcilovic scored 22 first-half points and made five of his six 3-point attempts. Indiana’s smaller defenders were getting there for the most part, but he was shooting over them.



The Hoosiers didn’t completely change who guarded him after halftime. They did, however, make his catches more difficult.

Jaeden Mustaf opened the half face-guarding Momcilovic. When foul trouble sent Mustaf to the bench, Darren Harris took on much of the responsibility, chasing Momcilovic and staying attached rather than looking toward the ball.



Momcilovic still found a couple of ways to score inside the arc, but Indiana made it harder for him to catch and immediately rise into a comfortable 3-pointer. He finished with 29 points, including six after halftime.

Mustaf’s defensive responsibilities have been clear throughout the season. Harris deserves credit for handling so much of that assignment with Mustaf limited by fouls.



Kentucky scored 47 points before halftime and 29 afterward. Indiana didn’t need to erase Momcilovic entirely. It needed to make the second half harder for him, and it did.

This week should change how Indiana is viewed

Beating Arkansas at Madison Square Garden was one thing. Following it by beating Kentucky made this a much more revealing week.



Indiana won twice against SEC opponents away from Assembly Hall, with different players supplying important stretches. Sam Alexis brought energy during the second-half push Friday. Trevor Manhertz created extra possessions on the offensive glass. The Hoosiers could rest starters without simply trying to survive until they returned.

The Arkansas win showed the value of DeVries’ roster changes. Kentucky reinforced it: Indiana has the size, shooting and depth to find another answer when something stops working.



There’s still plenty to improve, especially defensively. But the questions surrounding this roster entering the season look different after this week.



Indiana has given itself something substantial to build on. After a week like this one, this team looks capable of much more than simply getting back into the NCAA Tournament.