Indiana basketball continued its impressive start to the season Friday night, defeating Kentucky 90-76 to improve to 6-0.



The Hoosiers followed their win over Arkansas with another strong offensive performance, but Darian DeVries was especially pleased with how his team responded defensively after halftime.



Here are four takeaways from DeVries' postgame press conference.

DeVries praises Indiana's aggressive offense

Indiana scored 90 points for the third time this season, and DeVries liked the way the Hoosiers attack Kentucky.



Despite struggling to convert some shots around the rim, Indiana continued getting downhill, attacking the glass and drawing fouls. The Hoosiers attempted 31 free throws, continuing an emphasis DeVries established during the offseason.

"The free throw rate is something, again, that talked about in the offseason, mostly because last year all we did was watch other people shoot free throws," DeVries said postgame. "So it was like we're going to do that this year."



It's another example of how Indiana's offense has become more difficult to defend, with multiple players capable of creating scoring opportunities in different ways.

Halftime message sparks defensive improvement

Indiana's offense was rolling for much of the first half, but DeVries thought that success contributed to some defensive complacency.



The Hoosiers built a double-digit lead before Kentucky closed the gap, largely because Indiana struggled to string together defensive stops.



"We were just exchanging baskets," DeVries said.

Indiana responded by picking up Kentucky's ball handlers farther from the basket and providing better support against Milan Momcilovic, who scored 22 of his 28 points in the first half.



DeVries also wanted more physicality on the defensive end, and he felt the Hoosiers made significant improvements in those areas after halftime.

Indiana's bench provides another spark

Indiana's depth continues to be one of its biggest strengths, and DeVires credited several reserves with helping change the game's energy.



Bryce Lindsay led the Hoosiers in scoring with 20 points off the bench, providing yet another offensive boost in what has become an increasingly important role.

Sam Alexis provided activity defensively, using his mobility to disrupt passing lanes and protect the rim. Trevor Manhertz contributed two important offensive rebounds, while Trent Sisley added energy in his minutes.



"I thought that second group, Trevor, Trent, Sam, when they came in in both halves," DeVries said, "gave us a nice little spark and gave us some good energy when they were in there."



DeVries also emphasized how Indiana's ability to rotate players helped the Hoosiers maintain their physicality throughout the second half. With fresh players continually in the game, Indiana was able to sustain its energy.

DeVries wants the Indiana-Kentucky rivalry to continue

Friday's atmosphere inside Lucas Oil Stadium provided another reminder of what the Indiana-Kentucky rivalry means to both programs.



DeVries called the environment "awesome" and said his players appreciated the opportunity to compete in another major setting just days after playing Arkansas at Madison Square Garden.

With two games remaining in the current series between the programs, DeVries made it clear he hopes the rivalry continues beyond the existing contract.



"I would love to keep it going," DeVries said. "I think it's great for college basketball."