Indiana Narrowly Misses AP Top 25; Purdue Back On Top After Houston, Kansas Lose
Indiana turned its season around with double-digit wins at Illinois on Thursday and at home against Michigan State on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to return to the Associated Press top-25 poll.
The Hoosiers received 61 votes, which was second behind Duke's 102 among teams outside the top 25. Next up for Indiana is a road trip to Minnesota (7-11, 1-7) on Wednesday, followed by a home game against Ohio State (11-8, 3-5).
Another two-win week should be enough for Indiana to jump back into the rankings. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers teetered between No. 10 and No. 18 in the first nine polls, but dropped out after consecutive losses at Iowa and at home to Northwestern.
Purdue reclaimed the No. 1 ranking after a 64-63 win at Michigan State, a 61-39 win at Minnesota, a 58-55 home victory over Maryland on Sunday and Houston and Kansas stumbling. The former top-ranked Houston Cougars suffered an ugly home loss against a 12-9 Temple squad on Sunday. Former No. 2-ranked Kansas got blown out on its home court in an 83-60 loss to TCU on Saturday and lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday. This allowed Purdue to jump back into the No. 1 spot for the fifth week this season.
Purdue is the only Big Ten team in this week's top-25 poll and holds a commanding lead atop the conference at 8-1. Four Big Ten teams have four conference losses, followed by five teams with four losses and two teams with five losses. Indiana, Rutgers, Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin each received votes this week.
As for Indiana's non-conference opponents, Kansas dropped from No. 2 to No. 9 after a two-loss week. Things don't get any easier for the Jayhawks this week with trips to No. 17 Baylor on Monday and a showdown with Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Saturday. Arizona rose five spots to No. 6 after a 15-point win over USC and a 58-52 win against UCLA on Saturday. Xavier dropped from No. 8 to No. 13 due to a 73-72 loss at Depaul on Wednesday. And like Indiana, North Carolina is on the outside looking in, receiving 12 votes in this week's poll.
Here's the complete AP top-25 poll:
1. Purdue (19-1) (39 first-place votes)
2. Alabama (17-2) (23 first-place votes)
3. Houston (18-2)
4. Tennessee (16-3)
5. Kansas State (17-2)
6. Arizona (17-3)
7. Virginia (15-3)
8. UCLA (17-3)
9. Kansas (16-3)
10. Texas (16-3)
Read More
11. TCU (15-4)
12. Iowa State (14-4)
13. Xavier (16-4)
14. Gonzaga (17-4)
15. Auburn (16-3)
16. Marquette (16-5)
17. Baylor (14-5)
18. Charleston (21-1)
19. UConn (16-5)
20. Miami (FL) (15-4)
21. Florida Atlantic (19-1)
22. Saint Mary's (18-4)
23. Providence (15-5)
24. Clemson (16-4)
25. New Mexico (18-2)
Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1, Oral Roberts 1
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- GAME STORY: Michigan State couldn't figure out a way to guard Indiana on Sunday, and it led to another convincing victory for the Hoosiers, this time 82-69 for their third straight win. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 31 points and 15 rebounds, and Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway each added 17. It's their longest Big Ten winning streak in four years. CLICK HERE
- FAMILY DAY FOR BATES: It was a big day for the Bates family, with sophomore guard Tamar scoring 17 points and his daughter Leilani winning the halftime baby race. CLICK HERE
- SPARTANS WORN DOWN: In its last three games, Michigan State has faced three of the Big Ten's most physical teams – Purdue, Rutgers and Indiana – and it caught up to the Spartans on Sunday at Assembly Hall in an 82-69 loss to the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- THOMPSON RETURNS AGAINST MICHIGAN STATE: Indiana sixth-year forward Race Thompson has been out since suffering a knee injury on Jan. 5 at Iowa, but he returned to action on Sunday against Michigan State. CLICK HERE
- WHAT WOODSON SAID: Indiana won its third straight game by double digits on Sunday, beating Michigan State 82-69. Coach Mike Woodson was thrilled with the win, which he called a total team effort. Here is the full video of his postgame press conference, plus the transcript. CLICK HERE
- WHAT JACKSON-DAVIS, BATES, GALLOWAY SAID: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway met with the media on Sunday after Indiana beat Michigan State 82-69 at Assembly Hall. Here is the full video of their interview, plus the transcript. CLICK HERE
- WHAT IZZO, HAUSER SAID: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and senior forward Joey Hauser met with the media following the Spartans' 82-69 loss at Indiana on Sunday. Here's the full video and transcript of their postgame press conferences. CLICK HERE
- PHOTO GALLERY: Here are 25 pictures from Indiana's win over Michigan State on Sunday. It's a terrific collection of images for you to enjoy. CLICK HERE
- WATCH MILLER KOPP DUNK: Indiana forward Miller Kopp beat the Michigan State defense to the basket for an easy dunk, leading to roars from the Assembly Hall crowd. Watch the highlight. CLICK HERE
- WATCH TREY GALLOWAY'S 3-POINTER: Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway had the hot hand early on, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to give the Hoosiers the lead. CLICK HERE
- WATCH JACKSON-DAVIS DUNK ON HAUSER: Indiana star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis caught a pass in transition and dunked all over Michigan State's Joey Hauser. CLICK HERE
- LIVE BLOG: Relive all the play-by-play from the game in Tom Brew's live blog straight from press row. CLICK HERE