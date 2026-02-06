How To Watch Indiana vs Wisconsin Basketball

Following its two-game California road trip, the Hoosiers are back in Bloomington to host a crucial matchup against Wisconsin Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

First-year coach Darian DeVries' group split their last two games, defeating UCLA in double-overtime and falling short of a comeback at USC on Tuesday. That has the Hoosiers .500 in conference play and squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble at No. 33 in the NET rankings.

A win over a Wisconsin team that has won seven of its last eight games would certainly be a resume-booster. The Badgers had a full week off after wins over Minnesota and Ohio State, which followed a home loss to USC on Jan. 25. And while they've dominated the Hoosiers with 21 straight wins at the Kohl Center, the Badgers have lost their last two games at Assembly Hall heading into Saturday's contest.

Here's more information on the game.

How to watch Indiana vs. Wisconsin

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (15-8, 6-6 in Big Ten) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (16-6, 8-3 in Big Ten)

Big Ten Conference game When: Saturday, Feb. 7 at noon ET.

Saturday, Feb. 7 at noon ET. Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind. TV: FOX

FOX Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.) Radio announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame) Point spread: Will update when available.

Will update when available. Recent results: Indiana won 98-87 at UCLA in double-overtime on Jan. 31, and then lost 81-75 at USC on Tuesday. Wisconsin won 67-63 at home against Minnesota on Jan. 28, and the won 92-82 at home against Ohio State on Jan. 31.

Indiana won 98-87 at UCLA in double-overtime on Jan. 31, and then lost 81-75 at USC on Tuesday. Wisconsin won 67-63 at home against Minnesota on Jan. 28, and the won 92-82 at home against Ohio State on Jan. 31. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Wisconsin went 27-10 overall and finished fifth in the Big Ten with a 13-7 record. The Badgers earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost in the Round of 32 to No. 6 seed BYU.

Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Wisconsin went 27-10 overall and finished fifth in the Big Ten with a 13-7 record. The Badgers earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost in the Round of 32 to No. 6 seed BYU. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 99-81. The Badgers won the lone matchup last season, 76-64 in Madison, and have a 12-4 record against Indiana in the last decade. The Hoosiers have won the last two matchups in Bloomington, both under Mike Woodson. Indiana is 58-31 at home all-time against Wisconsin, but it has a 40-47 record on the road against the Badgers, including 21 straight road losses dating back to 2000.

Meet the coaches

Greg Gard, Wisconsin: Gard, 55, is 229-123 overall and 125-80 in Big Ten play in his 11th season with the Badgers. He has two Big Ten regular season titles and seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including two trips to the Sweet 16 in his first two seasons. Gard was named Big Ten coach of the year in 2020 and 2022. Prior to becoming a head coach, Gard was an assistant and associate head coach at Wisconsin from 2001-15 under Bo Ryan. He was also an assistant at Milwaukee, Wisconsin-Platteville, Platteville High School and Southwestern High School.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 15-7 overall and 6-5 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 20.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 39.1 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 13.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 32.8 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 11.0 ppg, 4.0 apg, 28.1 3pt FG%

Wisconsin

G Nick Boyd: 20.0 ppg, 3.5 apg, 31.4 3pt FG%

G John Blackwell: 18.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 37.5 3pt FG%

F Nolan Winter: 13.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 32.4 3pt FG%

KenPom rankings

Indiana: 35th overall, 40th offensive efficiency, 46th defensive efficiency, 197th adjusted tempo, 46th strength of schedule.

Wisconsin: 40th overall, 38th offensive efficiency, 62nd defensive efficiency, 72nd adjusted tempo, 56th strength of schedule.

