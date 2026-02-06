2027 NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Leads Lamar Jackson and Drake Maye

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford just won his first MVP award and announced he’s returning to play next season. Oddsmakers don’t give him great odds of repeating.

Bills QB Josh Allen is the betting favorite at +600 to win the 2026-27 NFL MVP award, which is settled based off the results of the Associated Press voting. Stafford, who edged out Patriots QB Drake Maye for the award this year, is seventh in the odds at +1400 on FD.

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is second in the odds at +750. Both he and Allen, who won the 2024 MVP, will have new head coaches leading them. Jesse Minter is Jackson’s new head coach in Baltimore. Joe Brady is the new head coach in Buffalo. Brady was previously the Bills offensive coordinator.

Maye is third in the odds at +850 followed by Bengals QB Joe Burrow (+1000), Chargers QB Justin Herbert (+1100), Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (+1100) and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (+1300). Stafford is next on the list.

The first non-quarterbacks on the oddsboard are Falcons RB Bijan Robinson and Rams WR Puka Nacua, both at +10000. Browns DE Myles Garrett is the first defensive player at +25000.

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is +15000. He led Indiana to an undefeated season and the National Championship this year, winning the Heisman in the process.

The last non-quarterback to win NFL MVP was running back Adrian Peterson in 2012. Linebacker Lawrence Taylor is the last defensive player to win in 1986.

Here are the MVP odds via FanDuel.

2026-27 NFL MVP Odds

Josh Allen +600

Lamar Jackson +750

Drake Maye +850

Joe Burrow +1000

Justin Herbert +1100

Patrick Mahomes +1100

Dak Prescott +1300

Matthew Stafford +1400

Jordan Love +1500

Trevor Lawrence +1500

Caleb Williams +1800

Brock Purdy +2000

Jayden Daniels +2000

Sam Darnold +2700

Jalen Hurts +3500

Bo Nix +3500

Jared Goff +4000

Baker Mayfield +4500

Jaxson Dart +5500

C.J. Stroud +6000

Cam Ward +6500

Daniel Jones +8000

Tyler Shough +10000

Puka Nacua +10000

Bijan Robinson +10000

J.J. McCarthy +12500

Ja'Marr Chase +12500

Jahmyr Gibbs +12500

Michael Penix Jr. +12500

Bryce Young +12500

Kyler Murray +12500

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +15000

Fernando Mendoza +15000

Jonathan Taylor +20000

Derrick Henry +22500

Myles Garrett +25000

Travis Hunter +25000

Mac Jones +25000

Christian McCaffrey +25000

De'Von Achane +25000

Kirk Cousins +25000

Malik Willis +25000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

