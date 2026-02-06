2027 NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Leads Lamar Jackson and Drake Maye
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford just won his first MVP award and announced he’s returning to play next season. Oddsmakers don’t give him great odds of repeating.
Bills QB Josh Allen is the betting favorite at +600 to win the 2026-27 NFL MVP award, which is settled based off the results of the Associated Press voting. Stafford, who edged out Patriots QB Drake Maye for the award this year, is seventh in the odds at +1400 on FD.
Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson is second in the odds at +750. Both he and Allen, who won the 2024 MVP, will have new head coaches leading them. Jesse Minter is Jackson’s new head coach in Baltimore. Joe Brady is the new head coach in Buffalo. Brady was previously the Bills offensive coordinator.
Maye is third in the odds at +850 followed by Bengals QB Joe Burrow (+1000), Chargers QB Justin Herbert (+1100), Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (+1100) and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (+1300). Stafford is next on the list.
The first non-quarterbacks on the oddsboard are Falcons RB Bijan Robinson and Rams WR Puka Nacua, both at +10000. Browns DE Myles Garrett is the first defensive player at +25000.
Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is +15000. He led Indiana to an undefeated season and the National Championship this year, winning the Heisman in the process.
The last non-quarterback to win NFL MVP was running back Adrian Peterson in 2012. Linebacker Lawrence Taylor is the last defensive player to win in 1986.
Here are the MVP odds via FanDuel.
2026-27 NFL MVP Odds
- Josh Allen +600
- Lamar Jackson +750
- Drake Maye +850
- Joe Burrow +1000
- Justin Herbert +1100
- Patrick Mahomes +1100
- Dak Prescott +1300
- Matthew Stafford +1400
- Jordan Love +1500
- Trevor Lawrence +1500
- Caleb Williams +1800
- Brock Purdy +2000
- Jayden Daniels +2000
- Sam Darnold +2700
- Jalen Hurts +3500
- Bo Nix +3500
- Jared Goff +4000
- Baker Mayfield +4500
- Jaxson Dart +5500
- C.J. Stroud +6000
- Cam Ward +6500
- Daniel Jones +8000
- Tyler Shough +10000
- Puka Nacua +10000
- Bijan Robinson +10000
- J.J. McCarthy +12500
- Ja'Marr Chase +12500
- Jahmyr Gibbs +12500
- Michael Penix Jr. +12500
- Bryce Young +12500
- Kyler Murray +12500
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba +15000
- Fernando Mendoza +15000
- Jonathan Taylor +20000
- Derrick Henry +22500
- Myles Garrett +25000
- Travis Hunter +25000
- Mac Jones +25000
- Christian McCaffrey +25000
- De'Von Achane +25000
- Kirk Cousins +25000
- Malik Willis +25000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.Follow brian_giuffra