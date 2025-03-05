How To Watch Indiana’s Women’s Basketball Against Oregon In The Big Ten Tournament
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It’s been a long time since Indiana’s women’s basketball team had so much riding on its Big Ten Tournament performance. The tournament begins at noon Thursday as the No. 9-seeded Hoosiers play No. 8 seed Oregon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana hasn’t been seeded lower than fifth in the Big Ten Tournament since 2019. In the years since, Indiana’s Big Ten Tournament performance had little bearing on their NCAA Tournament fate. Indiana has been a NCAA Tournament host since 2022, but that is not in the cards for the Hoosiers this time.
As of Tuesday’s ESPN bracketology, Indiana was listed in the field with one of the last four byes. Oregon is listed one spot ahead of the Hoosiers.
What adds intrigue to the tournament is the sheer amount of Big Ten teams around Indiana on the bubble. Just below Indiana, Nebraska, Washington and Minnesota are part of the bubble conversation. The Huskies and Golden Gophers are projected to have to enter the tournament via a play-in contest.
Another team listed among the last four in is Harvard. The Crimson beat Indiana in November in overtime.
A win over the Ducks is likely enough to put the Hoosiers safely in the NCAA Tournament field, but a loss would put Indiana in jeopardy of falling behind any of the Big Ten teams around them on the bubble as well as Harvard.
A loss would also make Indiana vulnerable to bid stealers – conference tournament winners who wouldn’t have otherwise made the field. Being one of the last four teams at the start of conference tournament season is a very tenuous place to be.
So Indiana has a lot riding on Thursday’s game against Oregon, a team the Hoosiers lost to 54-47 on the Ducks’ home court in January. Indiana will be hoping to fare better this time.
Here’s how to watch Indiana’s Big Ten Tournament game against Oregon.
How to watch Indiana vs. Oregon at the Big Ten Tournament
• Who: No. 9-seeded Indiana Hoosiers (18-11, 10-8) vs. No. 8-seeded Oregon Ducks (19-10, 10-8).
• What: Big Ten Tournament game.
• When: Thursday, March 6 at noon ET.
• Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• TV: Big Ten Network.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last game: Indiana won at Purdue 77-57 on Sunday. Oregon lost 64-56 at Washington on Sunday.
• Series history: Oregon leads 3-0. Oregon defeated Indiana 54-47 in Eugene, Ore., on Jan. 24.
• Big Ten Tournament history: Indiana has a 23-31 record in the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana is 2-4 as the No. 9 seed in the field. Indiana’s last Big Ten Tournament victory was a 94-85 triumph over Michigan State in 2023. Indiana won the Big Ten Tournament in 2002. Oregon has never competed in the Big Ten Tournament as it joined the Big Ten starting with the 2024-25 season.
Statistics
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (14.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.2 apg), Sydney Parrish (12.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg), Shay Ciezki (11.3 ppg, 2.9 apg), Chloe Moore-McNeil (9.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.3 apg), Lexus Bargesser (3.4 ppg), Julianna LaMendola (2.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Henna Sandvik (1.8 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (1.6 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Karoline Striplin (10.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Lilly Meister (6.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Faith Wiseman (0.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.3 ppg).
Oregon Ducks
• Guards: Deja Kelly (11.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.3 apg), Peyton Scott (9.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg), Nani Falatea (7.8 ppg), Sofia Bell (3.7 ppg), Katie Fiso (3.2 ppg), Ari Long (2.8 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Phillipina Kyei (7.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg), Amina Muhammad (6.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Alexis Whitfield (4.8 ppg), Ehis Etute (4 ppg), Sarah Rambus (3.7 ppg).
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a record of 244-110 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 443-240. Moren has been Big Ten Coach of the Year twice (2016, 2023). Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Kelly Graves, Oregon: Graves is in his 11th season at Oregon and has a record of 242-121 with the Ducks. Graves has been a Division I head coach since the 1997-98 season. Graves coached at Saint Mary’s from 1997-00 and compiled a 66-26 record. Graves then coached Gonzaga from 2000-14 and had a record of 316-136. His career record is 624-283. Prior to becoming a head coach, Graves was a men’s basketball assistant at New Mexico (1988-89) and then a women’s basketball assistant at Portland (1992-96) and Saint Mary’s (1996-97). Graves was also head coach at Big Bend Community College from 1989-92. Graves played at New Mexico from 1985-87.
