How Indiana Basketball's Aleksa Ristic Performed in Serbia's FIBA U20 Loss to France
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana men's basketball freshman Aleksa Ristic had a difficult final game in the FIBA Under-20 EuroBasket third-place game Sunday in Greece.
Ristic and the Serbian National Team suffered a 73-62 loss to France, and Ristic had his lowest scoring output of the entire seven-game tournament. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard mustered only six points on 2-for-9 shooting from the field.
Both of Ristic's field goals were 3-pointers, and each came in the fourth quarter. He went 2 of 6 from distance and missed all three of his attempts inside the arc.
The Nis, Serbia, native had his most productive game on the glass, grabbing five rebounds -- three defensive, two offensive -- but his worst from a distribution perspective. Ristic recorded only two assists to one turnover. He added three steals in 32 minutes of action.
With Ristic controlling pace and dictating terms offensively, Serbia won its first five games of the FIBA U20 EuroBasket tournament en route to a semi-final appearance.
But an 85-78 loss to Italy on Saturday sent Serbia to the third-place game, and France outscored Serbia by 15 points during the second and third quarter Sunday, reducing Serbia to a fourth-place finish.
Ristic ended the tournament with three consecutive games shooting below 30% from the field, and he was better than 50% only once -- an 8 of 13 performance against France on July 14. He shot 33.8% from the floor and 22.5% from beyond the arc.
Up next for the 19-year-old Ristic is his first trip to Bloomington, where he'll practice with Indiana for the first time since committing in June.
