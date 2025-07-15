NCAA Denies Indiana Basketball's Luke Goode Waiver Request
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- After over three months of waiting, Luke Goode learned the fate of his appeal to the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility Tuesday.
Indiana men's basketball's senior forward had his medical hardship waiver denied, according to the Indianapolis Star's Zach Osterman on X. Goode hinted at the news in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon.
"(Four) years later. Thank you God for the journey through highs and lows," Goode wrote on Instagram. "Can’t wait for what’s next! Isaiah 41:10."
The 6-foot-7, 203-pound Goode played in all 32 games and made 16 starts during the 2024-25 season, his lone campaign in Bloomington after spending the first three years of his career at Illinois. Goode averaged 9.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last year while shooing 41.4% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range.
Goode's claim for a medical waiver centered around the 2022-23 season, when he broke his foot in the preseason and, upon his return, played in only 10 games. For the NCAA to grant additional eligibility, the athlete must have played in 30% or less than his team's total. Goode, with 10 appearances in 33 games, played in 30.3% of the Illini's games two years ago.
For his career, the Fort Wayne, Indiana, native averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest in 108 games. Goode expressed his desire to return to Indiana after the team's Big Ten Tournament loss to Oregon, and first-year head coach Darian DeVries said in May he and his staff were holding an open scholarship spot for Goode and Anthony Leal, whose waiver was also denied.
The Hoosiers' 2025-26 roster stands at 12 players, leaving room for DeVries to add another piece to his first team with tipoff still over three months away.
