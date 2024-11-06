Indiana Basketball Availability Report Against SIU-Edwardsville
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana begins the 2024-25 season Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Coach Mike Woodson will be without senior guard Anthony Leal, who was listed out on the Big Ten availability report. He's the only Hoosier listed out for Wednesday's game, and no one was listed questionable.
Leal suffered an injury during Indiana's exhibition game at Tennessee on Oct. 27. In that game, he missed his lone shot attempt in eight minutes, but he recorded one block and a steal. Leal did dress for Indiana's exhibition game on Friday against Marian.
The good injury news for Indiana is that Trey Galloway, Bryson Tucker, Jakai Newton and Kanaan Carlyle will all be available for Wednesday's game. Galloway, Tucker and Newton did not play in the exhibition game against Tennessee, but each appeared in Friday's exhibition against Marian.
Galloway and Newton were both recovering from knee surgeries, and Tucker had a bruised thigh. Woodson said Monday he hopes Galloway can log more minutes against SIUE. Newton was sore after the Marian game, which Woodson expected, as the redshirt freshman is still working his way into game shape.
Carlyle did not play against Marian due to bruised ribs, but Woodson said the injury was not serious. He transferred to Indiana during the offseason after playing his freshman season at Stanford.
So aside from Leal, Indiana will have 12 of its 13 scholarship players available against SIUE.
