SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Indiana Basketball Checks in at No. 26 in First KenPom Rankings

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller stated when he first came to Indiana that he was a big fan of KenPom.

Early Wednesday morning, the first 2020-21 KenPom rankings were released.

Indiana checks in at No. 26.

Hoosier fans won't like that Purdue is ranked higher than them at No. 25.

Indiana is one of nine Big Ten teams inside the top 30 of the KenPom rankings.

Indiana will start the season Nov. 25 against Tennessee Tech before heading to Asheville, N.C., for the Maui Invitational, where Providence will be the first of three opponents. The rest of the field includes Davidson, North Carolina, Texas, Stanford, UNLV and Alabama.

The Hoosiers will then play Florida State on the road Dec. 9 for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, and will likely play against Butler in the Crossroads Classic after the game against the Seminoles.

According to Andy Katz, Indiana is in the camp of high-majors that may end up playing 25 of 27 games against high majors (the Big Ten schedule is going to be 20 games).

The college basketball season will kick off Nov. 25.

Below is the full top 30 in the KenPom rankings.

El9H58wXIAIHLIf

Related Stories:

  • ARCHIE MILLER JOINS A.J. GUYTON ON PODCAST: A lot of good content on the House of Hoosier Podcast as Archie Miller joins A.J. Guyton. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA TO OPEN SEASON AGAINST TENNESSEE TECH: Indiana will open the 2020-21 college basketball season against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 25. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA TO PLAY FLORIDA STATE: The Hoosiers will go to Tallahassee this season for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Wisconsin Forced to Cancel Saturday's Game With Purdue

For the second week in a row, Big Ten West favorite Wisconsin will not be able to play its scheduled game, this time against Purdue. Now their entire season might be in jeopardy.

Tom Brew

Coaching Is the Family Business for Former Michigan QB Turned Indiana OC Nick Sheridan

Being a coach's son helped Nick Sheridan as a quarterback way back in the day, and being a former Michigan quarterback has helped him in his new role as Indiana's offensive coordinator. He takes on his old school Saturday, but there are no loyalty issues in the Sheridan family.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Nov. 3): Justin Fields' Odds to Win Heisman Trophy on the Rise

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been playing great through the Buckeyes' first two wins, and with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence sidelined with COVID-19, his odds of winning the Heisman Trophy are increasing.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

Because It's 2020, Indiana Football Has Actually Entered College Football Playoff Conversation

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde broke down the candidates for the fourth and final College Football Playoff spot on Monday, and he's got Indiana — yes, that Indiana — on his list.

Tom Brew

Points Spreads: Unbeaten Indiana Still an Underdog to Michigan

Indiana is the higher-ranked team and has the better overall record coming into Saturday's game with Michigan in Bloomington, but it's the Wolverines who are still the favorites on online gambling sites and casinos.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Once Penix Hits His Stride, Indiana's Offense Takes Off in Win over Rutgers

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got off to a slow start for the second straight week, but once he got rolling, there was no stopping Indiana's offense in a 37-21 win over Rutgers.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 2: A Stunning Order After Ohio State

There are only four teams with 2-0 records in the Big Ten, and three of them are surprising. That's why the Week 2 power rankings will generate plenty of debate.

Tom Brew

No. 17 Indiana Topples Rutgers For 2nd Straight Win

After a slow start, Indiana's offense kicked into high gear and beat upstart Rutgers, winning 37-21 for its second straight victory in this shortened Big Ten season.

Tom Brew

Rankings Outrage: Michael Penix's Game-Winning Dive Only No. 7 On ESPN's Top-10 List

When Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. dove from the 5-yard line to score on a 2-point conversion to give the Hoosiers an upset victory, many called it the play of the year. But ESPN's SportsCenter only had it at No. 7 on its "Plays of the Month'' for October.

Tom Brew

by

Brian Motter