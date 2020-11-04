Indiana Basketball Checks in at No. 26 in First KenPom Rankings

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller stated when he first came to Indiana that he was a big fan of KenPom.

Early Wednesday morning, the first 2020-21 KenPom rankings were released.

Indiana checks in at No. 26.

Hoosier fans won't like that Purdue is ranked higher than them at No. 25.

Indiana is one of nine Big Ten teams inside the top 30 of the KenPom rankings.

Indiana will start the season Nov. 25 against Tennessee Tech before heading to Asheville, N.C., for the Maui Invitational, where Providence will be the first of three opponents. The rest of the field includes Davidson, North Carolina, Texas, Stanford, UNLV and Alabama.

The Hoosiers will then play Florida State on the road Dec. 9 for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, and will likely play against Butler in the Crossroads Classic after the game against the Seminoles.

According to Andy Katz, Indiana is in the camp of high-majors that may end up playing 25 of 27 games against high majors (the Big Ten schedule is going to be 20 games).

The college basketball season will kick off Nov. 25.

Below is the full top 30 in the KenPom rankings.

