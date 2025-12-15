Indiana Football Makes History With 6 AP All-Americans

Indiana football continues to set program records amid its undefeated 2025 season as the nation's No. 1 team.

The Associated Press announced All-American teams on Monday, and six Hoosiers were included across the three teams. That's already a program record for most All-Americans in a season by Indiana, and it could increase as other publications announce their All-American teams.

Indiana's six All-Americans in 2025 surpasses a program record that stood since 1945, when five Hoosiers received at least one All-American nod by various publications. That included guard Howard Brown (AFCA 2nd team), tackle Russ Deal (AFCA 3rd team), fullback Pete Pihos (2nd team by five publications), end Bob Ravensburg (consensus) and halfback George Taliaferro (2nd and 3rd team by four publications).

Just five Hoosiers received All-American accolades from 2021-24, including Aiden Fisher, D'Angelo Ponds and Mikail Kamara in 2024, Aaron Casey in 2023, Jaylin Lucas in 2022 and zero All-Americans in 2021.

The Big Ten had 10 AP first-team All-Americans in 2025, the most of any conference. That group is highlighted by Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was named AP national player of the year, and four Ohio State Buckeyes –– the most of any team.

Here's a look at Indiana's record-setting group of AP All-Americans.

First team

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza kisses the Heisman trophy at the New York Marriott Marquis. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Quarterback, Fernando Mendoza (AP National Player of the Year)

Mendoza on Saturday became the first player in program history to win the Heisman Trophy award. Guiding Indiana to a 13-0 record, the Cal transfer has completed 71.5% of his passes for 2,980 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 240 yards and six scores.

Second team

Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith (65) celebrates with the Old Brass Spittoon after defeating the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Left tackle, Carter Smith

Cornerback, D’Angelo Ponds

Safety, Louis Moore

Smith also earned Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors after protecting Mendoza's blind side all season. Ponds earned five second-team All-American awards last season, and he's in line for more in 2025 after leading the Hoosiers with five pass breakups. Moore –– back with the Hoosiers after transferring to Ole Miss –– led Indiana with six interceptions and ranked third in total tackles.

Third team

Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (95) celebrates against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Defensive tackle, Tyrique Tucker

Linebacker, Aiden Fisher

Tucker and Fisher both transferred from James Madison to Indiana when the school hired coach Curt Cignetti. Fisher was a first and second-team All-American by four publications last season, and he earned All-American accolades again in 2025 after leading Indiana's defense at middle linebacker. Tucker stepped into a larger role this season and ranks fourth on the team with 11.5 tackles for loss.