After its 6-0 start, Indiana debuted at No. 23 in the 2026-27 AP Poll on Monday. The Hoosiers, who own three-high major wins on the season – including a pair of marquee ones over Arkansas and Kentucky – are one of just six Big Ten teams in the AP Poll.

KenPom and Bart Torvik not as high on Indiana basketball

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian DeVries celebrates after a play against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the media is rewarding Indiana for its impressive start, the metrics are not – at least not to the same extent. The Hoosiers currently sit at No. 33 in KenPom and No. 28 in Bart Torvik. Both metrics have Indiana with a top-20 offense and a defense outside of the top 50.

And, in all honesty, it’s fair enough. Arkansas came into this season with big expectations and, thus far, has not impressed (it doesn’t own a high-major win). Kentucky, meanwhile, has been an absolute train wreck, getting blown out in both of its matchups against power conference teams (and nearly losing to then-winless Northern Arizona).

Hoosiers in the polls. 📈 pic.twitter.com/XvHxoV5uXF — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 23, 2026

In KenPom, Arkansas is No. 38 and Kentucky is No. 63. Indiana’s other high-major win came against Syracuse. The Orange are way down at No. 89 in KenPom.

In other words: Indiana doesn’t have an ultra-impressive win. But the Hoosiers have beaten every opponent put in front of them. And that is all that matters.

Where does Indiana basketball belong in the national conversation in late November?

Indiana Hoosiers guard Markus Burton (5) reacts after scoring against the Kentucky Wildcats during a game Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers defeated the Wildcats 90-76. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers are perfectly placed in the late 20s of the AP Poll. Anywhere in that 20-25 range (or even right outside) is on the money. And, for right now, it doesn’t matter at all – or ever, really. The AP Poll plays no role in the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s process come March.

But what we’ve seen from Indiana certainly does matter. The Hoosiers will see UCF and Missouri in December (both in Bloomington), but Big Ten play is obviously going to be the difference-maker.

Why Indiana's impressive non-conference play bodes so well for Big Ten action

Nov 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell (22) celebrates with center Samet Yigitoglu (21) in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, thus far, here’s what we’ve learned: Indiana is big. And, more important than the size itself, the Hoosiers play big. They’re physical. They own the boards. That is going to be a game-changer in league action.

Indiana was brutalized on the glass a season ago. That won’t be the case this year. It can survive with Illinois, Michigan State and Michigan (at least on the boards).

The Hoosiers also have a deep arsenal of bucket-getters. They have a variety of options down the stretch. They aren’t nearly as two-dimensional as they were last season (it was Lamar Wilkerson and Tucker DeVries and then no one else).

The only question: how long does it take for this defense to come together? Indiana has a lot of new bodies this year. Defensive synergy takes a while, regardless. It takes much longer with a revamped roster. Darian DeVries and his staff do have quite a bit of time, but they do need to figure it out sooner rather than later.