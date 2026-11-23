Indiana basketball has enjoyed a handful of big wins over the last decade. The problem has often been what came next.



A signature win would provide hope that the Hoosiers were finally turning a corner, only for that momentum to disappear shortly thereafter.

Last week felt different.



"We knew coming into the week, it was going to be a big week," Darren Harris said following the Kentucky win.

Indiana didn't just beat Arkansas at Madison Square Garden. Three days later, the Hoosiers followed it up with a convincing 90-76 win over rival Kentucky at Lucas Oil Stadium, improving to 6-0 in Darian DeVries' second season.



Perhaps just as important as the wins themselves is what Indiana learned about itself along the way.

Indiana's belief is growing

When asked what Indiana learned about itself during the week, Harris didn't hesitate.



"Just how tough we are, and how resilient we are. We have a lot of dudes we can throw at you," Harris said. "I think we just showed a lot of fight this week."

Aiden Sherrell shared a similar sentiment.



"We're built to win a lot of games," Sherrell added. "We have a lot of depth."

That depth was evident in both wins last week. Against Arkansas, Bryce Lindsay delivered the biggest shot of the game off the bench in the closing seconds. Against Kentucky, he scored a team-high 20 points off the bench, while Sherrell added 16 points and seven rebounds.



Indiana has plenty of players capable of making a difference, and it's already learning that it doesn't need to rely on the same one or two guys every night.

But there's something else developing, too: Confidence.



It's one thing for a team to believe it's capable of beating high-level opponents. It's another to actually do it, especially twice in the span of four days.



That belief can snowball.

The challenge is sustaining it

Of course, it's still November. Indiana hasn't played a Big Ten game, and there will inevitably be adversity over the next several months.



The Hoosiers also started 7-0 last season before struggling down the stretch, so an undefeated start alone doesn't guarantee anything.

But the quality of Indiana's wins makes this start especially encouraging.



The Hoosiers have already beaten three high-major opponents. They've shown they can win a close game against the likes of Arkansas and Syracuse and control much of a rivalry matchup with Kentucky.

More importantly, they've given themselves tangible reasons to believe in what they're building.



For a program that has struggled to sustain momentum over the last 30-plus years, that's no small development.

Indiana still has plenty to prove, and a pair of November wins won't define its season. But the Hoosiers have already learned they're capable of competing with quality opponents in different ways.



Now comes the opportunity to turn that early belief into something lasting.