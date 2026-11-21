As a team, Indiana, now at 6-0, is acing its first stretch of the 2026-27 campaign. After knocking off Kentucky 90-76 on Friday night, the Hoosiers appear poised to walk into Big Ten play undefeated (only Jacksonville and Bowling Green stand in between them and that feat).

Individually, though, how did Indiana fare on Friday night? There were a few A’s to be doled out, but not everyone has a perfect 4.0.

Grading Indiana basketball players after Kentucky win

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell (22) reacts after a play against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aiden Sherrell: A-

16 points, seven rebounds, a steal and two blocks is a fairly productive night for Aiden Sherrell (and anybody). His prowess on the offensive boards (had three) was a welcome sight. He defended well. Sherrell was obviously dynamite from deep (4-for-6).

Aidan Sherrell can SHOOT!



The 7-footer is 4/5 from three. @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/v8Bu6htT07 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 21, 2026

But 1-for-7 inside the arc? That is unacceptable. Sherrell is simply too good to be putting up that number on two-pointers. He must reestablish himself on the interior, and figure out how to pair that clearly-improved jumper with his inside-the-arc abilities.

Samet Yigitoglu: B+

The Hoosiers elected to go small, so Samet Yigitoglu didn’t play heavy minutes. In just 17 minutes, he managed nine points and five rebounds, though. He had one really nice post move. He hit all three of his free throws.

Yigitoglu tacked on a steal and was mostly solid on defense, as well. He hardly played himself off the floor. His limited minutes seemed to just be a result of the matchup.

Markus Burton: A

That was the exact game Indiana needs consistently out of Markus Burton come Big Ten play. He was able to work himself inside and collapse the defense. Then, he either hit an open teammate (six assists against one turnover) or converted himself.

Markus Burton is COOKING and the Hoosiers fans are on their feet!@IndianaMBB has opened up their largest lead of the night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d3uvkbQQ1Q — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) November 21, 2026

And going 2-for-3 from deep is just enough to keep defenses honest and make his life easier going to the rack. Defensively, he was fairly solid, too, despite being extremely undersized in this matchup (both Kentucky starting guards are 6-foot-6).

Jaeden Mustaf: B

It was not Jaeden Mustaf’s night on offense. He went 0-for-1 on his lone three-point attempt and was 0-for-4 on two-pointers. He forced at times and just couldn’t get anything going on that end.

Defense was a different story, though, at least to an extent. Mustaf laid it all on the line against Kentucky wing Milan Momcilovic, who is the best three-point shooter in college basketball. After Momcilovic torched the Hoosiers in the first half, Mustaf took things up a notch.

He chased and chased, sticking in Momcilovic’s hip pocket all over the floor and, for the most part, took Momcilovic out of the game. The only issue: it took Mustaf four fouls to do it. So he only played 20 minutes.

Darren Harris: B+

Nov 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Milan Momcilovic (22) dribbles against Indiana Hoosiers guard Darren Harris (1) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cue Darren Harris, who picked up right where Mustaf left off. Harris was just as impressive on Momcilovic in the second half (not as much in the first). He helped take Momcilovic out of the game. It wasn’t even the contests. He (and Mustaf) just wouldn’t give Momcilovic an inch of space to even get a jumper off.

On the other end, Harris continued to let it rip from deep (2-for-7) and, yet again, worked himself to the free-throw line at a very high clip (went 9-for-9). And his two offensive boards didn’t hurt, either.

Sam Alexis: A-

Sam Alexis’ role is very straightforward: rebound, defend and be a play-finisher. He did just that on Friday night. He registered four points and five rebounds in 23 minutes. He tacked on a steal and a block on the other end.

The Hoosiers don’t need Alexis to fill up the stat sheet on offense. His scoring isn’t a concern. As long as he continues to do the little things, he’s bringing to the table exactly what Indiana needs.

Bryce Lindsay: B+

The Indiana Hoosiers celebrate their win against the Kentucky Wildcats as guard Bryce Lindsay (2) interviews after a game Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hoosiers defeated the Wildcats 90-76. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fearless is one word to describe Bryce Lindsay’s game. He certainly isn’t short on confidence. He gets them up. And despite going just 3-for-12 from deep on Friday, he managed 20 points. He went 7-for-9 from the free-throw line, showed off more of his slashing ability and made timely plays down the stretch.

Indiana wants him to be a high-volume scorer in his minutes. And he continues to do that. Regardless of the efficiency (37.5 percent from the field this year), Lindsay finds ways to score.