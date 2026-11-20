Indiana Basketball vs. Kentucky Live Game Thread: Updates, Highlights, Analysis
In this story:
Indiana basketball battles rival Kentucky Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Darian DeVries and the Hoosiers enter the clash with the Wildcats fresh off a win over No. 20 Arkansas earlier this week.
Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights throughout Friday's contest.
Get ready for Indiana vs. Kentucky
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Indiana vs. Kentucky live updates
Starting lineups
Indiana: To be announced
Kentucky: To be announced
First half
Updates to come
Halftime thoughts
Updates to come
Second half
Updates to come
Box score
To be added at the conclusion of the game