'We Should Wear Them More': Indiana Basketball Debuts New Uniforms At Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. – Indiana's trip to the Pacific Northwest came with a surprise.
As the Hoosiers warmed up for its game against Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena, they donned new all-black adidas uniforms with a red script Indiana logo across the chest and white trim. Look closely, and there are faint black and gray stripes up and down the jerseys and shorts.
Indiana has mixed in alternate uniforms a few times in recent seasons, and usually announces those plans before the game. But Saturday's surprise made for an added wrinkle on top of the fresh uniforms.
Luke Goode was a big fan.
"I think they're great," Goode said. "They're sweet. I love them a lot. Yeah, I think we should wear them more."
Indiana coach Mike Woodson was more focused on the big picture than the uniforms.
"I like winning," Woodson said.
Whether it was because of the new threads, a heightened sense of urgency with NCAA Tournament chances on the line, the competition, or a mix of everything, Indiana put together one of its most complete performances of the season against Washington.
Malik Reneau led the Hoosiers with 22 points off the bench, and Goode followed with 18 points on 5-for-9 3-point shooting. Indiana's defense held Washington to 36.2% shooting and limited the Huskies' leading scorer Great Osobor to four points.
Woodson said the Hoosiers will have a team dinner Saturday night, then get up on Sunday and prepare for Oregon. He thought Indiana put together a good practice on Friday in preparation for Washington, and it carried over into the game.
“Can’t win two games until you get the first one," Woodson said. "So we were able to win tonight, and the Oregon team is a tough team, man, they play extremely hard. And we gotta go in with our A game and see where it leads us.”
