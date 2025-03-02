Postgame Reaction Video: Indiana Basketball Defeats Washington 78-62
SEATTLE, Wash. – Indiana picked up a much-needed 78-62 win Saturday at Washington, led by Malik Reneau with 22 points. The Hoosiers led for over 37 minutes, and were on top by as many as 21 points
Indiana also put together a solid defensive performance against Washington leading scorer Great Osobor, who finished with just four points. The Huskies shot 36.2% from the field and remain in last place in the Big Ten standings in coach Danny Sprinkle's first season.
Indiana Hoosiers On SI writer Jack Ankony gave his thoughts on the win in the video below.
With this win, Indiana improved to 18-11 overall and 9-9 in Big Ten play. Next up, the Hoosiers stay out west to play Oregon at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena. Indiana was considered one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament in Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology entering Saturday's game, so this win helps solidify their hopes of reaching the big dance.
