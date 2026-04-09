Indiana Basketball Guard Nick Dorn Enters Transfer Portal

Indiana's roster overhaul continued Thursday as Nick Dorn entered the transfer portal.

That raises the total to 11 departures from the 2025-26 roster, including six graduating seniors and five outgoing transfers. Just one player, Trent Sisley, is officially returning, while Andrej Acimovic hasn't announced a decision after taking a redshirt year.

Dorn is the most notable Hoosier to enter the portal this offseason, as he started 12 games and ranked fourth on the team with 23.2 minutes per game. In his lone season with the Hoosiers, the 6-foot-7 guard averaged 8.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 40.4% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 87% at the free throw line.

Dorn got off to a slow start at Indiana as he recovered from a foot injury suffered while playing for Elon last season, but he was a bright spot in the middle of Big Ten play. During a 3-1 stretch against Michigan, Rutgers, Purdue and UCLA –– when Indiana secured two Quad 1 wins –– he averaged 20.3 points per game and made 20-of-43 3-point attempts –– good for 46.5%.

That stretch provided reason to believe Dorn could be a promising part of Indiana's future, with another year of eligibility in 2026-27. But he went cold over his final 10 games as a Hoosier, averaging just five points on 25% 3-point shooting.

Now Dorn will look to wrap up his college career at a third school in four years, following two seasons at Elon and one at Indiana.

And for the Hoosiers, Dorn's entrance into the transfer portal means a full-scale rebuild for the second time in two years under DeVries. Here's a look at how the roster is shaping up.

Indiana basketball 2026-27 roster outlook

Graduating: Lamar Wilkerson, Tucker DeVries, Tayton Conerway, Sam Alexis, Reed Bailey, Conor Enright

Entered transfer portal: Jasai Miles, Josh Harris, Jason Drake, Aleksa Ristic, Nick Dorn

Returning: Trent Sisley

No decision announced: Andrej Acimovic

Incoming freshmen: Vaughn Karvala, Trevor Manhertz, Prince-Alexander Moody