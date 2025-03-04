Indiana’s Heightened Sense Of Urgency Translating To Wins At Right Time
EUGENE, Ore. – Indiana’s margin for error narrowed when it lost seven of eight games in January and February. But with their backs against the wall, the Hoosiers have rattled off four wins in their last five games heading into a crucial matchup Tuesday at Oregon.
Indiana senior Luke Goode helped Illinois reach the Elite Eight last season, and that experience has helped him quickly become a leader for his home-state Hoosiers. He scored 18 points on 5-for-9 3-point shooting in Saturday’s 78-62 victory over Washington, a win that has Indiana gaining momentum in the season’s final stretch.
“It's March now,” Goode said. “It means more for everybody playing around the country, especially teams that are battling to get into the tournament, and they need to win games. I think our urgency has definitely picked up big time. Our team is coming together at the right time and it shows out there. Everybody is playing for each other. We're all rallying around coach and coming together for a greater purpose."
Less than a month ago, Indiana announced coach Mike Woodson would step down at the end of the season. The Hoosiers were 14-10 overall and 5-8 in Big Ten play. NCAA Tournament hopes were slipping away, and the season reached a low point. Many fans were ready for a program reset, but the players and coaches didn’t give up on the season.
Since their home loss to Michigan on Feb. 8, the Hoosiers have won four of five games, including their two biggest wins of the season – at No. 11 Michigan State and by 15 points at home against No. 13 Purdue That’s put Indiana among the last four byes to the big dance, according to Joe Lunardi on Monday.
Goode agreed that the recent stretch of play is similar to what he envisioned this Indiana team could be when playing well.
"Yeah, every season has its ups and downs. Our down was a little longer than we would have liked throughout those five or six we lost in a row,” Goode said. “But we're building momentum at the right time. We’re on the up-slope at the right time, and we just gotta keep going.”
On-court adjustments from Woodson like shortening the rotation with more minutes for Anthony Leal, staggering Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo’s time even more, and putting Trey Galloway in a facilitating role have helped the Hoosiers make a significant turnaround.
So has the acknowledgement that it’s all over soon.
"I think urgency is the word I come back to,” Goode said after Indiana’s 78-62 win at Washington Saturday. “I think we sat back and realized this is it for most of these guys. The seniors, coach is leaving, so everybody's future is in question. This is the last time that we can come together as a team, as brothers in the locker room who have trained together since June to play for a championship and to get into the tournament. I think we just have the urgency that we came out, and it's time to win."
Goode said Indiana had three goals going into the season – win the Big Ten championship; win the Big Ten Tournament; and win the national championship. The Hoosiers entered the season ranked No. 17 in the nation and picked second in the preseason Big Ten media poll. While they haven’t lived up to those expectations, Goode noted that two of their three goals are still in front of them.
There wasn’t a certain day or meeting when things shifted, according to Goode. But the team leaders reiterated every day in the locker room that what they set out to do is still possible. He and Woodson agreed the team is playing a more stress-free brand of basketball of late.
“You can call it that. I call it when you win, it eases the mind,” Woodson said. “You do things that you think you’re accustomed to doing. And when you lose, you’re looking over your shoulders. You’re worried about what people are saying. All the shit that really don’t matter. I mean, we need right now to support these players, man, because they are playing hard. They are trying to win basketball games.”
The Hoosiers have stayed out west ahead of Tuesday’s 9 p.m. ET game at Oregon. They’ve put themselves in much better standing for the NCAA Tournament with recent wins, but still need to finish the regular season strong against Oregon and Ohio State and perhaps pick up another win or two in the Big Ten Tournament.
Goode wasn't fazed by the increased amount of travel before the Washington game, but he knows the Hoosiers have to stay locked in as they approach a more challenging opponent Tuesday.
"No, shoot, I felt good today," Goode said Saturday. "So no [travel] challenges for me, but I think the guys are just a little tired. We came out and played hard and took care of business. It's just maintaining that mentality and moving onto the next one."
