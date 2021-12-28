Indiana's Game with UNC Asheville Canceled Because of COVID Issues in Bulldogs' Program

Indiana's final nonconference game of the season against UNC Asheville on Wednesday night has been canceled because of COVID issues inside the Bulldogs' program. The game will not be rescheduled.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's basketball game with UNC Asheville scheduled for Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the UNC Asheville program.

“As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, we are disappointed for both programs, but we will always put the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans as our top priority,” said Indiana University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson.

The game was supposed to be the final nonconference tuneup for the Hoosiers prior to the Big Ten season starting on Sunday at Penn State. The Hoosiers are 10-2 on the season, and are 9-0 at home this year.

In the press release from the school, patrons who have tickets will receive notification from the IU Athletics Ticket Office with further information regarding their ticket purchase.

