How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan on Thursday Morning

It's an early start for Indiana in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, as the No,. 9 seed Hoosiers take on No. 8 Michigan in the first of four games on the day in Indianapolis. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, the latest on the point spread plus some newsy nuggets.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana's recent history with Michigan is horrid. The Hoosiers have lost nine straight games in the series and were walloped 80-62 in Bloomington in late January.

The Hoosiers need to change that on Thursday, when they tangle with the Wolverines in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. It's the first of four games on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and it's a lunchtime start.

Indiana is 18-12 on the season and just barely on the outside looking in for an NCAA Tournament bid. They're used to must-win situations, and clearly this is another one.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and newsy nuggets. And when the game starts, flip over to our LIVE BLOG, which will be on steroids today since I know many of you will be at work and catch watch. To follow the blog at game time, CLICK HERE

How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11 in the Big Ten) vs. Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-9 in the Big Ten)

Big Ten Tournament second-round game

Big Ten Tournament second-round game When : 11:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, March 10

: 11:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, March 10 Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 84

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 84 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Indiana opened as a 3-point underdog to Michigan, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Thursday morning. The over/under is 132.5.

Indiana opened as a 3-point underdog to Michigan, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Thursday morning. The over/under is 132.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked.

Neither team is ranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 44 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Michigan is ranked No. 29.

Indiana-Michigan history

Indiana leads the all-time series with Michigan 107-65. The Hoosiers have lost nine in a row in the series since 2016

Indiana leads the all-time series with Michigan 107-65. The Hoosiers have lost nine in a row in the series since 2016 Indiana vs. Michigan last meeting: Michigan hit 11-of-17 three-pointers and center Hunter Dickinson scored 25 points as the Wolverines pounded Indiana 80-62 on Jan. 23 in Bloomington. It was Indiana's first home loss of the season, and came just a few days after Indiana had beaten Purdue at home.

Indiana-Michigan most recent games

Indiana had a shot to beat Purdue at Mackey Arena on Saturday, but came up just short in a 69-67 loss to the rival Boilermakers. Indiana erased an early 13-point deficit and had a good look at the end, but Parker Stewart's three-pointer missed.

Indiana had a shot to beat Purdue at Mackey Arena on Saturday, but came up just short in a 69-67 loss to the rival Boilermakers. Indiana erased an early 13-point deficit and had a good look at the end, but Parker Stewart's three-pointer missed. Michigan's last game: Playing without center Hunter Dickinson, who was out with the flu, Michigan stunned Ohio State on the road to get a huge win that might have been enough to get into the NCAA Tournament. Point guard Devante' Jones had a great game, scoring 21 points.

Meet the Indiana-Michigan coaches

Michigan coach Juwan Howard is back on the sidelines after serving a five-game suspension for the dust-up after the Wisconsin game. He is 56-28 at Michigan, and has a 32-20 record in Big Ten games.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard is back on the sidelines after serving a five-game suspension for the dust-up after the Wisconsin game. He is 56-28 at Michigan, and has a 32-20 record in Big Ten games. Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 18-12, and he is 9-11 in Big Ten games.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 35.8 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 35.8 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 42.6 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 42.6 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 11.5 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 11.5 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds PROJECTED MICHIGAN STARTERS:

Hunter Dickinson, 7-foot-1 sophomore center: 18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds

7-foot-1 sophomore center: 18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds Eli Brooks, 6-1 senior guard: 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists

6-1 senior guard: 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists Caleb Houstan , 6-8 freshman forward: 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds

, 6-8 freshman forward: 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds Devante Jones , 6-1 senior guard: 10.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds

, 6-1 senior guard: 10.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds Moussa Diabate, 6-11 freshman forward: 9.2 points, 5.8 assists

Nuggets to know

The Big Ten Tournament has been a horror show for Indiana through the years. They've never won the title, and only played in the finals once, losing to Iowa in 2001. They haven't won a second-round game since 2017. They won a first-round game as a No. 11 seed in 2020, but then COVID shut down the tournament the next morning.

The Big Ten Tournament has been a horror show for Indiana through the years. They've never won the title, and only played in the finals once, losing to Iowa in 2001. They haven't won a second round game since 2017. They won a first-round game as a No. 11 seed in 2020, but then COVID shut down the tournament the next morning. Nuggets to know, Part 2: Trayce Jackson Davis had 15 points against Purdue on Saturday, and now sits at 1,471 career points, good for 18th place all-time. Next up on the list is Bracey Wright, at 1,498. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers in Indiana history, CLICK HERE

Trayce Jackson Davis had 15 points against Purdue on Saturday, and now sits at 1,471 career points, good for 18th place all-time. Next up on the list is Bracey Wright, at 1,498. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers in Indiana history, Nuggets to know, Part 3: The Hoosiers are the top-rated defensive team in the Big Ten according to KenPom (20th nationally). IU is first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (39.0%) and first in conference games only (41.3%). They lead the league in defensive rebounds (27.5) and are second in blocked shots (5.0).

The Hoosiers are the top-rated defensive team in the Big Ten according to KenPom (20th nationally). IU is first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (39.0%) and first in conference games only (41.3%). They lead the league in defensive rebounds (27.5) and are second in blocked shots (5.0). Nuggets to know, Part 4: Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson has been very good lately. He's averaging 19 points and 6.4 rebounds in his last five games.

