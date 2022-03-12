LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana’s Game With Iowa in Real Time
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana has won consecutive games in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in 19 years, and the Hoosiers go for three straight on Saturday when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the semifinals.
The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and is on CBS today. Here are all the details on how to watch. CLICK HERE
The Hawkeyes, who are 10-2 in their past 12 games, are 6-point favorites at tip time. Here's the latest on the point spread and how they got here. CLICK HERE
To follow our live blog, all of the latest information is at the top and we'll feed you news and views live from press row.
Enjoy the game!
12:45 p.m. — Jordan Geronimo, who left Friday's game with a knee injury, is dressed but not moving around very well. It looks doubtful that he will play today.
12:40 p.m. — Gainbridge Fieldhouse is sold out today, and that's no surprise. This is the first time ever that Indiana and Purdue have both been in the semifinals.
