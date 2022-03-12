Skip to main content
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana’s Game With Iowa in Real Time

It’s a great day for a big 10 semi final in Indianapolis. First match up is between Indiana and Iowa, and it should be really good. Here is our live blog, with all of the news and views live from press row.
It's a great day for a big 10 semi final in Indianapolis. First match up is between Indiana and Iowa, and it should be really good. Here is our live blog, with all of the news and views live from press row.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana has won consecutive games in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in 19 years, and the Hoosiers go for three straight on Saturday when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the semifinals.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and is on CBS today. Here are all the details on how to watch. CLICK HERE

The Hawkeyes, who are 10-2 in their past 12 games, are 6-point favorites at tip time. Here's the latest on the point spread and how they got here. CLICK HERE

To follow our live blog, all of the latest information is at the top and we'll feed you news and views live from press row.

12:45 p.m. — Jordan Geronimo, who left Friday's game with a knee injury, is dressed but not moving around very well. It looks doubtful that he will play today.

12:40 p.m. — Gainbridge Fieldhouse is sold out today, and that's no surprise. This is the first time ever that Indiana and Purdue have both been in the semifinals.

  • BRACKETOLOGY FOR INDIANA: Thanks to two impressive upsets over Michigan and Illinois, it looks like 20-12 Indiana is finally going to go dancing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years. Here's what we know as of Saturday morning from the nation's leading bracketologists, and all the nuts and bolts for this year's Big Dance. CLICK HERE
  • IOWA FAVORED OVER INDIANA: Indiana and Iowa meet in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday, and for the third straight day, the Hoosiers will have their hands full. Iowa is red-hot and scoring like crazy, which makes them a big favorite to win. Here's what both teams have done against the number this season, with some interesting trends. CLICK HERE
  • GAME STORY: For the second straight day, Indiana pulled off a dramatic upset at the Big Ten Tournament, this time knocking off No. 1 seed Illinois 65-63 behind Trayce Jackson-Davis' jump shots and made free throws. Indiana will play Iowa in the semifinals on Saturday. CLICK HERE
  • TOM BREW COLUMN: All of the hard work and heartache from this regular season is starting to reap benefits in the Big Ten Tournament for Indiana, and even though he doesn't want it, coach Mike Woodson deserves a lot of credit for that. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT JACKSON-DAVIS AND JOHNSON SAID: Hoosier forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers to defeat No. 1-seed Illinois 65-63 in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. Read their full transcripts, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • WHAT WOODSON SAID: Here's what Indiana coach Mike Woodson said after Friday's upset win over No. 1-seeded Illinois. CLICK HERE
  • LIVE BLOG: Relive all the play-by-play from Indiana's dramatic 65-63 win over top-seeded Illinois on Friday. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA VS. ILLINOIS PHOTO GALLERY: Look inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 30 photos from Indiana's 65-63 win over the No. 1-seed Fighting Illini. CLICK HERE
  • TOURNAMENT RESULTS, SCHEDULE: Here are all the results from the Big Ten Tournament thus far, and the remaining schedule. CLICK HERE

Mike Woodson talks to Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway on the sidelines.
